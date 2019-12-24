The Shape of Yew - Ed Sheeran's legacy plants more than 200 trees in Ipswich

Mayor of Ipswich Jan Parry helps Ranger David Dowding plant one of the trees in Chantry Park funded by the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition Picture: JADE FROUD/ ZAKARY WALTERS JADE FROUD/ ZAKARY WALTERS

The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition - which celebrates the life and career of the singer - is funding more than 200 trees in Chantry Park.

The Christchurch Mansion exhibition records the Framlingham singer's journey to global fame - after it was launched over the summer when Ed played four homecoming gigs in Chantry Park.

The book, which accompanies the Ipswich exhibition and was written by Ed's father John Sheeran, was designed in Ipswich and printed on carbon balanced paper - adding environmental benefit to the town.

All carbon used during the production of the book - which was designed and printed by local company Healeys Print Group - has been offset by tree planting.

The book has created more than 238 square metres of new woodland and 9.537 tonnes of CO2 was captured.

This has resulted in more than 200 trees being given to Ipswich Borough Council by the Woodland Trust to plant in its parks.

The first 35 of the trees were planted in Chantry Park just before Christmas by the Borough's rangers, who were joined by Mayor Jan Parry and representatives of Healeys.

Terry Adams, the business development manager of Healeys, said: "It's been a very special project to be able to work with the Borough Council and to be able to bring the added environmental benefit of the carbon balancing through the planting of the trees that were purchased through the materials used."

This isn't the only way that Ed Sheeran is "giving back" to his home county, as yesterday he announced details of a charitable music foundation to help budding young artists.

