E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

The Shape of Yew - Ed Sheeran's legacy plants more than 200 trees in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 December 2019

Mayor of Ipswich Jan Parry helps Ranger David Dowding plant one of the trees in Chantry Park funded by the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition Picture: JADE FROUD/ ZAKARY WALTERS

Mayor of Ipswich Jan Parry helps Ranger David Dowding plant one of the trees in Chantry Park funded by the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition Picture: JADE FROUD/ ZAKARY WALTERS

JADE FROUD/ ZAKARY WALTERS

The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition - which celebrates the life and career of the singer - is funding more than 200 trees in Chantry Park.

The Christchurch Mansion exhibition records the Framlingham singer's journey to global fame - after it was launched over the summer when Ed played four homecoming gigs in Chantry Park.

The book, which accompanies the Ipswich exhibition and was written by Ed's father John Sheeran, was designed in Ipswich and printed on carbon balanced paper - adding environmental benefit to the town.

All carbon used during the production of the book - which was designed and printed by local company Healeys Print Group - has been offset by tree planting.

The book has created more than 238 square metres of new woodland and 9.537 tonnes of CO2 was captured.

This has resulted in more than 200 trees being given to Ipswich Borough Council by the Woodland Trust to plant in its parks.

The first 35 of the trees were planted in Chantry Park just before Christmas by the Borough's rangers, who were joined by Mayor Jan Parry and representatives of Healeys.

Terry Adams, the business development manager of Healeys, said: "It's been a very special project to be able to work with the Borough Council and to be able to bring the added environmental benefit of the carbon balancing through the planting of the trees that were purchased through the materials used."

This isn't the only way that Ed Sheeran is "giving back" to his home county, as yesterday he announced details of a charitable music foundation to help budding young artists.

Read more: Ed Sheeran reveals new music project for young people in Suffolk

Most Read

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Police probe road rage incident at hospital

Police are investigating a rage rage incident which happened in the car park of Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

Olly Magnus, who heads up family logistics firm Magnus Group Picture: SWALLOW MARKETING

Teenagers arrested following reports of anti-social behaviour in Ipswich

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Shock as goldfish discovered abandoned at Ipswich park

A number of goldfish have been found abandoned at Stonelodge Park in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Police probe road rage incident at hospital

Police are investigating a rage rage incident which happened in the car park of Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Our Christmas Day heroes – these are the people working to help others

The Suffolk Constabulary team who will be keeping Ipswich safe between 7am and 5pm this Christmas Day. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Missing Elmer? Try these 7 colourful sculpture trails - from cows to dinosaurs!

Cows About Cambridge will be taking place in spring 2020 Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM/RMG PHOTOGRAPHY

The Shape of Yew - Ed Sheeran’s legacy plants more than 200 trees in Ipswich

Mayor of Ipswich Jan Parry helps Ranger David Dowding plant one of the trees in Chantry Park funded by the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition Picture: JADE FROUD/ ZAKARY WALTERS

Fire service called to a number of Christmas Day incidents – including Ipswich blaze

Fire services have been called to three incidents on Christmas morning (stock picture). Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Treats, long walks in the woods and plenty of presents – celebrating Christmas at the Blue Cross

Pets in care at the Blue Cross over Christmas love some special treats. Susie Winship with one of the dogs waiting for its forever home Picture: HELEN YATES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists