Hundreds of thousands show support to Ed Sheeran ahead of Ipswich exhibition

Christchurch Mansion will be hosting 'Made in Suffolk', an exhibition about Ed Sheeran. L-R Emma Roodhouse, Henry and Barry Chevallier-Guild, Cllr Carol Jones, Mayor Jane Riley, James Steward, Brad Jones, Jane Wadman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

More than 600,000 fans from around the world have shown their support to Ed Sheeran on Instagram ahead of his Ipswich homecoming shows and exhibition.

Cllr Carol Jones and Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley have a look at the programme Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Cllr Carol Jones and Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley have a look at the programme Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Suffolk super star took to Instagram to share the news of his exhibition, taking place at Christchurch Mansion for nine months from August 20.

Curated by his father, John, the exhibition will include portrait work by renowned artist Colin Davidson, photographs by Mark Surridge and personal items telling the history of the Framlingham boy's rise to international stardom.

Aptly named "Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk", the event will tell the story of his miraculous life, from his days at Thomas Mills High School to his sell-out headline shows across the globe.

As part of the exhibition, the EADT will also provide a unique digital display of photos and news headlines throughout his career.

In his post, Ed said: "I'm doing my homecoming shows end of August in Ipswich, the first proper headline shows I've ever done in my home town.

"My dad has unearthed a load of photos from my early days, I've lent a load of stuff too, for an exhibition that will run for 9 months at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion from August 20 - until spring 2020. Go and see it. Lots of love x."

Local fans have since been reminiscing over Ed's Ipswich Music Day performances and The Swan in Ipswich gigs, while fans from across the world have spoken of their desire to come to Ipswich and see the pictures with their own eyes.

One American fan said: "We have to go to England for spring break specifically to see this."

Another added: "I'll be there for the final two shows and I can't wait! It'll be my first time seeing you, coming in from Vegas."

One fan saw disappointment however, when she realised the exhibition will be in Suffolk, rather than the Ipswich in Australia.

Ed's dad John said: "Edward's homecoming gigs in Ipswich in August 2019 provide a fitting climax to his mammoth world tour.

"The choice of Ipswich shows just how important his Suffolk roots are to him. Ed has a deep affection for the landscape and its people."

The event will also be partnered by local cyder brand Aspall, who like Ed have put Suffolk on the world map again.

Aspall board advisor Henry Chevallier Guild said: "It's an honour to be the exclusive partner to this exhibition. Just like Aspall, Ed is fiercely proud of his Suffolk roots and we are delighted that this exhibition will help shine a light on our beautiful county."

More than 150,000 people are expected to flock to Chantry Park for the final days of Ed's world tour at the end of August.