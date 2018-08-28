Sheeran sings Suffolk onto the music map

Suffolk has been ranked as one of the ‘most sung about places’ in the world thanks to local boy turned global star Ed Sheeran.

After growing up in Framlingham and busking on the streets of Ipswich, the musician has gone onto become one of the number one artists in the world – but he has not forgotten his Suffolk roots.

His hit anthem, ‘You Need Me, I Don’t Need You’ which took fourth spot in the official charts in 2011, put Suffolk on the map with its famous lyric “Suffolk sadly seems to suffocate me”.

Ed is more recently known for his single ‘Castle On The Hill’, which he called his “love song to Suffolk”.

The hit refers to the singer-songwriter’s home town of Framlingham, and features the lyrics “I can’t wait to go home”.

Ed announced the music video was even shot in Suffolk and featured students from his former high school, Thomas Mills, in his home town.

The county ranks as one of the unexpected towns to feature on the map, which was created by travel company Celebrity Cruises alongside data scientists and music experts.

The data analyses lyrics of the top-charting singles since the 1960s, looking at more than 200,000 songs.

America takes the top spot with 1,401 hits mentioning 230 places, with New York topping the chart with 161 songs featuring the popular destination in its lyrics.