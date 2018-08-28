Ed Sheeran confirms he will not release another album until 2020

Ed Sheeran will be playing at Chantry Park in August before taking a year long break from releasing his next album. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has admitted he has no immediate plans to release an album and will go on his second year-long blackout once his tour finishes as he spoke out about his mental health battles.

The singer-songwriter will take a break when his tour ends in September 2019 before working on his next album.

Despite no official album on the cards, Sheeran reassured fans that they will still be hearing his music over the next two years.

Talking on BBC Radio Two, Sheeran told Jo Whiley that his next record is around two years away, saying that “the next album will be no earlier than 2020”.

He said: “I’ve got things coming out, I don’t know if they’re albums. But I’ve got things coming out. The next ‘album album’ won’t be for a while.

“After this, September is the end of tour next year, then I’m going to do another blackout and go away for a year. It worked last time for both me and the public, I think it’s good to have a little break,” added the Suffolk star.

Sheeran is currently touring the world performing hits from his 2017 album Divide, which has received worldwide success and topped charts.

The Framlingham raised musician also discussed his recent work with mental health charities on the show and revealed that he does not “really go outside a lot now”.

He continued that mental health issues “affect everyone” but his “come and go”.

He said: “I don’t think I was born with it, I think the anxiousness comes out of the fact I don’t really go outside a lot.

“I often feel like I’m not one to talk about it because it’s not something I was born with, it’s something that’s developing.”

