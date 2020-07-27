Ed Sheeran opens up about past struggles with food and alcohol

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his difficulties with food and alcohol Picture: GREG ALLEN/PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has opened up about his troubled history with food, alcohol and his “very addictive personality”.

The Framlingham singer-songwriter spoke about his past mental and physical health struggles in an online summit on anxiety and wellbeing – revealing he previously suffered panic attacks and would eat and drink until he made himself sick.

Speaking with documentary maker James Sebastiano Jr in the Hay House ‘Chasing The Present’ video on YouTube – which contains strong language – he said his struggles reached a peak during his 2014-15 world tour when he would regularly binge on food and alcohol.

The star said he had his wife Cherry to thank for bringing him back to living a healthier lifestyle.

He said: “I would stay up and drink all night and then sleep on the bus.

“The buses would park underneath the arenas and I’d sleep on the bus all day, then wake up and then come out, do the show, drink, get back on the bus and I didn’t see sunlight for maybe four months.

“It’s all fun and games at the start, it’s all rock and roll, and then like it starts getting sad. That was probably like the lowest that I’ve been and I kind of ballooned in weight.

“I felt, ‘What was the point?’ In a dark way, like, ‘Why am I around? What is the point?’”

He added he would rather have drunk two bottles of wine rather than one glass, and explained the effect of alcohol on his wellbeing.

But not only did he experience alcohol issues, he also struggled with his weight – which had a knock-on effect with his confidence.

“They used to call me two-dinner Teddy because I used to order two meals and eat that,” he said. “Then you start putting on loads of weight and hating the way you look.

“I think things like sugar, sweet stuff, junk food, cocaine, alcohol – it feels good the more you do, but it’s the worst thing for you.”

Since completing his world record-breaking Divide Tour last year, Ed has stepped back from the stage and devoted much of his time to a newfound love of art. He also cited exercise and Cherry in helping him feel more comfortable and happier.

He added: “She exercises a lot, so I started going on runs with her. She eats quite healthily so I started eating quite healthily. She doesn’t drink that much so I wasn’t drinking.

“I think that all changed things.”

•A wide range of support is available for those experiencing mental health struggles – with a full list of helplines available on the Mind website.