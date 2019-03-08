Neighbours hire out drives for parking at Ed Sheeran concerts

Ed Sheeran will be playing at Christchurch Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE PA

Residents of the Chantry estate are offering to hire out their drives or off-road parking spaces for people heading to the Ed Sheeran concerts in Ipswich later this month.

And Suffolk One sixth-form college is set to make a minor windfall after offering spaces in its car park for £10 each during the concert.

Chantry residents have been offering their off-road parking on websites used by those looking for space to leave their cars - and this has proved popular for some concert-goers.

However officials from Ipswich Council have warned that while this could give concert-goers a short walk from their park to their car, it could take a long time for them to get away.

A spokesman for the council said: "The easiest way to get to and from the concerts will be to use the park and ride or the shuttle bus services that are being set up.

"There could be long queues all over the Chantry area of Ipswich at the end of the evening(London Road is due to be closed for several hours after the end of each concert) so anyone parking there could find delays in getting out of the estate."

Suffolk One has offered parking at its campus for £10 a car - but these have to be booked in advance and they are sold out for the first three nights with just a few spaces left for the Bank Holiday Monday show.

Meanwhile, residents living in the Hadleigh Road area should all get hand-delivered letters from the borough next week telling them how to get permits to drive to their homes while the road is closed for four days while the concerts are taking place.

Some were concerned that the only way to get permits was through email and if they did not have access to a computer they would not be able to drive home during the road closure.

The spokesman said: "We are sending letters to every home in the area next week telling people how to get the permits. They will be able to get them by e-mail or post or other methods. We are confident that everyone who needs a permit should be able to get one.

"These are being introduced to make life easier for residents during the four days of the concerts - we want to make it as easy as possible for them to get their permits to make it possible for them to drive to and from their homes when there are a lot of people in the area."