Is there an Ed Sheeran pop-up shop coming to Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 09:18 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:18 11 August 2019

New signs have gone up in the shop on Ipswich's Butter Market Picture: ARCHANT

Changes made to a shop in Butter Market suggest there is...

Ed Sheeran will be playing at Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The windows of the store - formerly a Toni & Guy salon and next to The Works - have been decked out in imagery bearing an uncanny resemblance to the Suffolk star's Divide album cover.

And the dates in the window - August 22 to August 26 - cover the weekend of his eagerly awaited homecoming gigs at Chantry Park, Ipswich.

However, there has still been no confirmation of the exact use of the shop.

Ed returns to Ipswich on Friday, August 23 with a run of four gigs which bring an end to his record breaking Divide world tour - which is now officially the most attended and highest grossing of all time.

He will be supported by fellow Suffolk band The Darkness, Lewis Capaldi, and Passenger - along with local support acts.

Meanwhile the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition also opens on August 20 at Christchurch Mansion.

The exhibition, curated by the star's father, John, and sponsored by Aspalls cyder, is free to attend - though people must book a time slot - and has been organised with Ipswich Borough Council.

It features portraits by renowned artist Colin Davidson, photography by Mark Surridge and a wide range of personal items portraying the journey from Ed's school life in Suffolk to international stardom. Many of these intimate works have never been seen before.

There is also a digital display of photos and news headlines following Ed's career which has been compiled by Archant, publishers of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star.

Officials are expecting huge interest, but people wanting to see it have to book pre-timed tickets in advance in a bid to prevent the park becoming overcrowded with people trying to see it.

Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk tickets can be booked online.

