Published: 10:04 PM June 25, 2021

Fans outside Portman Road on Friday to watch Ed Sheeran - Credit: Katy Sandalls

Fans of Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran have gathered outside Ipswich Town's stadium this evening to catch a glimpse of the singer.

Fans gathered in small socially distanced groups along Portman Road in an effort to hear the singer as he played his Tik Tok Euro 2020 gig.

Those heading down to the stadium would have been disappointed, however, as the sound from the singer's concert was barely audible to those outside.

Instead, most fans were forced to get their phones out to enjoy the music from the concert.

The Wollard and Perry families gathered outside Portman Road to get a glimpse of Ed - Credit: Katy Sandalls

Among those gathered outside were the Wollards and Perry families who were gathered to celebrate a birthday.

You may also want to watch:

"We hope that he might come down and say hi," they said.

The families said they were the first down to the stadium and had previously watched the singer at his Chantry Park gig back in 2019.

"This is the closest we are going to get to a gig," they said.

Also down at the gig were Sam Godfrey and Lucy Benneworth, who had decided to wander down in the hope of hearing the gig.

"It's a bit of excitement," they said.

"There's a couple of people who are going to wait until 11-12am."

The singer played a number of his hits for those tuning in including Castle on the Hill, Galway Girl, Shape of You and his new song Bad Habits.

Throughout the broadcast more than 100,000 fans from across the world were tuned in.



