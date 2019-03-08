E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ed Sheeran gives first glimpse of set list and stage in homecoming UK concert

PUBLISHED: 20:54 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:02 16 August 2019

Ed Sheeran played surprize sets at Latitude in 2015 and 2016 Picture:BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Ed Sheeran played surprize sets at Latitude in 2015 and 2016 Picture:BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran is back in the UK playing the first of two massive concerts in Leeds before heading to his home county to end his world tour.

Along side his support acts, The Darkness and Lewis Capaldi, Ed will hit the stage in front of 70,000 devoted fans at the Yorkshire city's Roundhay park this evening.

The concerts are coming towards the end of his world-wide tour which has seen him play in South America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

Following his two shows in West Yorkshire, which he described as his other home, he will close out the tour with four nights at Ipswich's Chantry Park from August 23-26.

The Leeds concerts may bring the first opportunity for those going to one of the four concerts in Suffolk next weekend to sneak a peak at the list of songs the Framlingham native will play.

There will also be a range of pictures at the show which will hint at what the stage and set decor will look like.

Pick the songs you want to see at the Ed Sheeran Concerts next week in our poll.

