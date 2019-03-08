Where will you see Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park when he plays Ipswich?

Ed Sheeran's stage will be in a similar position to that of the One Big Sunday event back in 2002. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

More details of the staging for the four Ed Sheeran concerts in Chantry Park have emerged as Ipswich council insists local residents will still be able to use much of the open space there over the bank holiday weekend.

There were more people in the park for the the One Big Sunday show than there will be for Ed Sheeran's shows. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR There were more people in the park for the the One Big Sunday show than there will be for Ed Sheeran's shows. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The stage will be set up at the town end of the park near Hadleigh Road - in the same position as stages have been set up for previous park concerts.

This is at the bottom of a natural amphitheatre which should allow fans a good view of the stage from the hill in front of it.

The stage will be put up in a similar position to those put up for previous major concerts in the part like the One Big Sunday concert and the JLS and Little Mix show.

The difference this time is that it will be used four days running - and there will actually be fewer people in the crowd for each of the individual performances.

Map showing which gates will be open during the bank holiday weekend - and which areas of the park will be open as usual. The stage will be near Hadleigh Road between points A and B on this map. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL Map showing which gates will be open during the bank holiday weekend - and which areas of the park will be open as usual. The stage will be near Hadleigh Road between points A and B on this map. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

A council spokesman said: "For the Radio One concert we had about 60,000. For each of the Ed Sheeran concerts there will be about 40,000. But because of the number of shows we have to do a lot of planning."

Much of Chantry Park will remain open during the four days of the concerts - allowing people to go there and to walk their dogs as normal. The southern end of the park is not expected to face too much disruption over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Some entrances will be closed from 2pm on concert days - and the concert area itself will be sealed off. But most of the wildlife areas will be accessible as normal.

Part of Chantry Park will remain open for the public over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Part of Chantry Park will remain open for the public over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Meanwhile First Eastern Counties has said it will operate its park and ride service from Copdock to Chantry Park for £5 per person with buses operating to the concert venue from 2pm on all four days.

This has 500 spaces which will be occupied on a first come, first serve basis - you cannot book them in advance, unlike the Trinity Park service which is being operated by First Travel Solutions using buses hired in from a number of local operators.

Buses leaving Chantry Park after the show should be able to make a quick turnaround because London Road will be closed to traffic for three hours after the show to allow them and pedestrians to have an easy exit - but that does mean that anyone who has parked in the town could face serious congestion when they try to leave Ipswich at the end of the concert.