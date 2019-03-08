E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 13:33 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 08 November 2019

Ed Sheeran visiting the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich. Picture: NIC MINNS

If you're looking for Ed Sheeran souvenirs for Christmas presents but can't make it to the exhibition at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion in time, don't worry.

Ed Sheeran's Ed Sheeran's "Cool Merch" can now be bought online. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL

A new online store selling special items linked to the Suffolk superstore has just gone live - making them available to shoppers from around the world.

The shop, which complements the unique Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition in Ipswich, is the ONLY place online to buy a range of items from T-shirts and bags to posters and notebooks.

The exhibition has been attracting visitors from around the world and around Ed's home county of Suffolk and organisers want to spread the 'merch message' to everyone in time for Christmas.

Made in Suffolk features portraits by renowned artist Colin Davidson and stunning photography by Mark Surridge along with a range of intimate items never previously seen in public, including family images, school reports and Ed's own artwork.

Visitors have been going to the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. It runs until next May. Picture: PAUL GEATERVisitors have been going to the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. It runs until next May. Picture: PAUL GEATER

You may also want to watch:

Now the online shop offers people across the world the opportunity to buy postcards, stationery, cards and a wide range of jewellery designed by Ed's mother Imogen.

Another must-have item is the book accompanying the exhibition, full of photos and artwork and a storyline of Ed's Suffolk journey from school to global stardom.

It has been written Ed's dad, John Sheeran, the exhibition's curator and is a loving insight into the world's most famous singer-songwriter.

Fans queued outside the Ed Sheeran pop up shop in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTFans queued outside the Ed Sheeran pop up shop in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ed himself has been along to see both exhibition and shop. He said: "I love it, it's fantastic!" and the shop was full of "cool merch".

In the foreword to the Made in Suffolk exhibition book, Ed wrote: "Suffolk means so much to me. I love walking the countryside, the open skies, the light, the coast, fish and chips on the beach, or a pint of local beer in an ancient pub."

The popularity of Ed Sheeran merchandise was shown during the run-up to his concerts in Chantry Park in the summer when long queues built up outside a pop-up shop set up in the Butter Market street to sell souvenirs linked to the biggest music event the town has ever seen.

The online shop is a chance to share that journey and pick up a permanent reminder of Made in Suffolk.

