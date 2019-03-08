'It would be an absolute life-changer' - Ipswich singer Caswell on her shot at supporting Ed Sheeran

Caswell performing at Cult Bar in Ipswich for Hoax's competition to find a support act for Ed Sheeran. Picture: LEWIS BRADLEY Archant

Suffolk singer Caswell is one of six finalists battling it out to be crowned Ed Sheeran's support act for the final Chantry Park show of his record-breaking tour.

The contest, which is being run by the Suffolk clothing brand Hoax, will see one up and coming artist warm up the crowds for the Castle on the Hill singer when he finishes his Divide world tour in Ipswich over the bank holiday weekend.

Caswell, whose first name is Kristin, secured her place at this Friday's final at Epic Studios in Norwich, after she wowed the judges at her semi-final performance at Cult Bar last month.

Speaking of the final hurdle, Caswell, who attended the BRIT School, said: "I am a mixture of emotions the closer it gets to Friday night.

"But just this weekend I had a big rehearsal gig and it went really well. I feel on top form and I'm very excited to bring my high energy to the stage."

Caswell grew up in south London with her then punk rocker, now vinyl dealer mother. With the family influence and a godfather who was a buyer for HMV, she grew up emersed in music.

She is also a huge fan of Ed Sheeran, admitting that he is "one of the biggest singers in the world at the moment."

"Supporting Ed would be an absolute life-changer," added Caswell, who crafts a flavour of neo-sound, downtempo electronica and elaborate pop.

"Artists of his scale would never usually give unknown singers even a glimmer of a shot on stage, so it's really nice to see him champion where he comes from."

"Supporting him would catapult the band and I to another level just to be able to say that we were his support act.

"I've worked so hard over the years but the show itself would be the biggest one I've ever done - to even be a part of something this scale is amazing and the opportunities I would have afterwards are unthinkable."

Ipswich was one of five host locations for the competition, which has been spread across the country with heats in Birmingham, London, Bristol and Manchester.

Organisers Hoax have also chosen a wild card - meaning there will be six contestants at the finals in Norwich on Friday, August 16. Caswell is one of four female artists who have made it to the final, alongside Lily Caseley, Germein, and Chloe Elliot.

Speaking of the competition, Caswell said: "It's so good and almost unheard of to have so many female artists on a live line-up. It's going to be a great show with people coming from all over to watch six unsigned artists."

Speaking of her set, which will be the same as her semi-final performance, Caswell said: "It will be really high energy and I want to put on a show.

"If you're potentially going to be performing to a crowd of 40,000 people I think it's important to give the performance aspect and show that you can entertain a large crowd and own the stage."

The winner of the competition will then perform before Ed, and alongside fellow Suffolk band The Darkness and chart-topper Lewis Capaldi at the final night of his tour at on Monday, August 26.