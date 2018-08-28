Partly Cloudy

Rail works won’t interfere with Ed Sheeran concerts

PUBLISHED: 19:30 12 November 2018

Tens of thousands of Ed Sheeran fans will be heading to Chantry Park for four nights next August. Picture: ARCHANT

Tens of thousands of Ed Sheeran fans will be heading to Chantry Park for four nights next August. Picture: ARCHANT

The big event may be more than nine months away - but councils and transport companies are making big plans for Ed Sheeran’s concerts in Ipswich next August Bank Holiday.

Ed Sheeran will be playing at Chantry Park in August. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PAEd Sheeran will be playing at Chantry Park in August. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

And the best news for them so far is that there is not expected to be any major disruption on the region’s rail services over the four days that he is due to be playing in Chantry Park.

Network Rail often schedules major engineering work over bank holiday weekends, but there are none planned on the Great Eastern Main Line between London and Norwich next August – meaning trains from both directions should be able to travel with few problems.

Some maintenance had been planned on the East Suffolk Line between Ipswich and Lowestoft over the weekend – but that has now been rescheduled to allow trains to run there as normal. And there should also be normal services on cross-country services from Ipswich to Cambridge and Peterborough.

Greater Anglia is expected to look to run more – and longer – trains to Ipswich from all directions, especially from London as many fans from the capital and Essex are expected to make the journey.

Many of the tickets to the concerts are thought to have been sold as part of a concert and travel package to fans across the south of England.

Ed’s only two venues in the UK at the end of next year’s six-month World Tour are at Leeds and the four nights at Ipswich and fans are expected to travel hundreds of miles to see him in the town.

An A-Team of transport planners is already working on the logistics of getting 46,000 people in and out of Chantry Park on each of the four nights.

Concert-goers will be encouraged to walk to and from Chantry Park from the town centre and the railway station. Coach drop-off points may be some distance away from the park with a shuttle service only for those concert-goers unable to walk a mile or so to the venue.

One official said: “We are already preparing to cope with the numbers of people we are expecting to come to Ipswich. It will be very busy for four nights’ running.

“We need to make sure everyone with a ticket can get there and with the best will in the world, the easiest and quickest way will be for them to walk to and from the park if they are able to.”

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

38 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

60 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

