Ed Sheeran super fans have the chance to win a signed skateboard at the opening of Hoax's pop-up store in Ipswich.

Anyone who purchases an item from the new store - which opens tomorrow from 10am - will have the opportunity to enter a competition to win the limited edition item.

On the board, Ed - who is the Suffolk brand's ambassador - has written the words 'Dear Hoax Ipswich, Merry Christmas 2019! All my love, Ed'.

The skateboard is one of Hoax's products which will be on sale in its new Buttermarket store, at the former Riley and Riley jewellers.

The mega star regularly dons the surfing and skating brand on stage, helping their sales leap each time he performs to thousands.

The store will be open over the next eight weeks in hope of recreating the success of its pop-up Ed Sheeran shop over the August bank holiday weekend.

A new product range will be launched in-store which won't be available online, and Archie Carter from Hoax, says they are really excited to be opening the physical store.

He said: "It's really nice to have something of our own on the high street."

In a post on Instagram, Hoax added: "Fancy winning this HOAX skateboard signed by our friend and HOAX ambassador Ed Sheeran? Come into our Ipswich store and find out how!"