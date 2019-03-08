E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ignore eBay, says council - as souvenirs from Ed Sheeran exhibition in Ipswich attract huge mark-ups

PUBLISHED: 12:06 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 04 September 2019

The Ed Sheeran, Made in Suffolk catalogue has proved very popular on EBay Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Catalogues of the Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk exhibition in Christchurch Mansion are being offered on eBay for many times their face value.

The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk catalogue is on sale at Christchurch Mansion, where the exhibition is taking place until May 2020 Picture: Brad JonesThe Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk catalogue is on sale at Christchurch Mansion, where the exhibition is taking place until May 2020 Picture: Brad Jones

But council officials are urging fans to ignore the massive price mark-ups and go along to the free exhibition themselves where they can buy souvenirs for a fraction of the online prices.

The catalogue sells for £15 (softback) and £39.95 (hardback) at the exhibition in the Wolsey Gallery in Christchurch Mansion.

They can only be bought at the exhibition - but copies have been turning up on eBay and one attracted a bid of £89.

A total of 15,000 catalogues have been produced, including 2,500 of the First Edition hardbacks and they will be on sale during the exhibition which will continue at the Mansion until May next year.

A spokesman for the borough said: "We are aware of the high prices being sought on e-Bay, which shows what a valuable and must-have book this is.

"Our message is: don't pay this kind of money - come to Ipswich and see the fantastic free exhibition, buy a book for £15 at the exclusive Mansion shop, browse through some of the other fabulous Ed Sheeran items on offer (plenty for under £5!), and then take a look around the town.

"You can visit The Swan, where Ed used to play some early gigs, visit the iconic Waterfront and stay awhile. This is Ed's county town where he completed his record-breaking two-year Divide tour. We're not suggesting you stay that long but you will find plenty to see.

"This book, like many of the items in the shop, is another Made in Suffolk commodity (written, designed and printed here) and is tied closely in with the exhibition."

Although the exhibition is free, visitors do have to book online through its own website which will offer you a timed ticket to your visit.

The exhibition contains displays about Ed's life in Suffolk and souvenirs from his meteoric career - showing how important his home county has been to his emergence as a global superstar.

It already seems likely to become one of the most visited exhibitions ever at Christchurch Mansion - a venue that has already attracted tens of thousands of visitors to its Constable and Rodin exhibitions over recent years.

And after the costs of the exhibition are cleared, any profits from the sale of souvenirs will be split between Ed's Zest charity and the Friends of Christchurch Park which supports the use of the park.

