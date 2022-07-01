Ed Sheeran 'delights' with generous gifts to charity's summer ball

Richard Platt, Chairman of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society, is delighted to have the support of global superstar Ed Sheeran, who has donated a signed photograph and tour shirt to the charity. - Credit: PA / Ashley Platt

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has thrown his support behind an Ipswich deaf charity by donating two prizes for its summer ball.

The Castle on the Hill singer has gifted a Divide tour t-shirt and a signed photograph to the Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society on Wharfedale Road.

At the start of June, the singer announced he would sponor Ipswich Town Football Club's kit for a second season in a row.

“Ed means so much to us, as he genuinely cares about children of all walks and disability,” explained Chairman Richard Platt.

“We wrote a letter to him, explaining who we are and how we help Deaf children across Ipswich and Suffolk – the everyday barriers Deaf children face, people still wearing masks, financial cuts happening across the education sector.

“We explained how we at IDCS work hard to break down those barriers. He was really touched with our letter, and wanted to help.

“We are delighted with his generous gift!”

Several members of the society were watching Sheeran perform at Wembley last Saturday, and were delighted to see interpreters signing for the crowds.

“That breaks down a huge barrier to the Deaf world,” Richard explained, who was born with 100% Deafness.

“Following music and watching singers is very hard as they have their microphones so close to their lips, which makes it harder to lip-read.

“So, having the BSL interpreters meant we were all able to enjoy watching Ed perform just like the thousands around the stadium.”

Richard is now looking forward to the society’s Summer Ball, which will be taking place at Ipswich Town Football Club on Saturday, July 9.

“The Ed Sheeran frame will be up for bidding at a live auction during the evening,” he said. “The summer ball is open to anyone, and the theme is ‘The Great Gatsby.’”

The evening will include a 2-course dinner, drinks, a casino, auction, raffle and dancing.

“All funds raised on the night will go towards the charity to help them to continue to provide a better and exciting future for all the Deaf children across Ipswich and Suffolk,” said Richard.

The IDCS works to support Deaf children, as well as their families.

To buy tickets or make a private bid for Ed Sheeran’s shirt, email: ipswichdeafchildrensociety@outlook.com