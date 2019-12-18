E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Can Ed Sheeran inspire you to be Suffolk's next great music superstar?

PUBLISHED: 08:04 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 18 December 2019

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park Picture: Zakary Walters

Youngsters are being given the chance to work with the talent scout who spotted Ed Sheeran as part of a new education programme run by the borough council and its Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion.

The Ed Sheeran, Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion continues until May. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Ed Sheeran, Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion continues until May. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The organisers of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition have invited schools to take part in an exciting Education Programme - with a song-writing workshop featuring Ian Johnson.

Museums manager James Steward said: "The exhibition, which follows Ed's journey from Suffolk schoolboy to global stardom, is on until May 3 so we want to encourage teachers to bring their students and colleagues to Christchurch Mansion's Wolsey Art Gallery or to download the teachers' resources pack for use anywhere in the world."

Made in Suffolk offers teachers and students of all ages a valuable insight into signing, song-writing, art, photography, identity and sense of place. All of these themes are covered in this intimate and unique exhibition.

Ipswich council has joined forces with One sixth form college and the University Suffolk to offer not only teacher-led sessions but also some exclusive workshops for post-16 students.

The take-up of these has been very high but organisers say there are still spaces on the song-writing workshop being led by Mr Johnson, the musician who "discovered" Ed Sheeran after listening to him at a Norwich concert. He then spoke to Ed's parents and helped him on the road to stardom.

The song-writing session, which will take place at the exhibition and One, is being co-ordinated by One's art leader Emma Connolly, who said: "This is an amazing opportunity to attend an exclusive session led by one of the key figures behind the Ed Sheeran story."

Mr Johnson is head of artistic development at Access Creative College and has known Ed since he was 16. He will be taking part in the education programme along with artist Colin Davidson and photographer Mark Surridge. Their work is a highlight of the exhibition.

Ms Connolly has also created lesson programmes for teachers around the world available here. If teachers are looking for more information about the programme e-mail Emma Lea

