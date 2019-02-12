Tickets to Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs go on resale

If you didn’t get tickets first time around, now is your chance to see Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park in August - as official websites launch resale tickets.

Ed Sheeran is performing four homecoming gigs over the August bank holiday weekend and the Friday and Saturday shows have proved to be popular having completely sold out.

Fans will now have a second chance to get their hands on tickets as the official websites for purchasing tickets - Ticketmaster.co.uk, Altickets.com, Gigantic.com and AXS.com - have put a number of tickets on resale.

Availability is dependent on the number of original buyers who can no longer make the shows and have decided to sell their tickets as a result.

Official tickets are on sale from £90.75 (includes booking fees) and fans who purchase them from these sites can be confident that they are the real deal.

The official sites that have not got resale tickets available are eventtravel.com, seetickets.com and myticket.co.uk

Many other unauthorised sites such as viagogo have been selling tickets online for over 14 times their value.

However a statement on Sheeran’s official website reads: “Any Ed Sheeran ticket offered for resale elsewhere, either on or offline (including viagogo or any other unauthorised source including all secondary ticket retail websites), will result in the entire original booking being cancelled.

“The original purchaser and their party will be refused admission and any other purchases they hold will also be cancelled.”

It was just announced last week that Lewis Capaldi will be joining local band The Darkness as Ed’s support acts for his Sunday and Monday shows.

