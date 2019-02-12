Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Tickets to Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs go on resale

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 04 March 2019

Ed Sheeran tickets in Ipswich have now been launched on official resale sites. Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Ed Sheeran tickets in Ipswich have now been launched on official resale sites. Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Kevin Winter

If you didn’t get tickets first time around, now is your chance to see Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park in August - as official websites launch resale tickets.

Ed Sheeran is performing four homecoming gigs over the August bank holiday weekend and the Friday and Saturday shows have proved to be popular having completely sold out.

Fans will now have a second chance to get their hands on tickets as the official websites for purchasing tickets - Ticketmaster.co.uk, Altickets.com, Gigantic.com and AXS.com - have put a number of tickets on resale.

Availability is dependent on the number of original buyers who can no longer make the shows and have decided to sell their tickets as a result.

Official tickets are on sale from £90.75 (includes booking fees) and fans who purchase them from these sites can be confident that they are the real deal.

The official sites that have not got resale tickets available are eventtravel.com, seetickets.com and myticket.co.uk

Many other unauthorised sites such as viagogo have been selling tickets online for over 14 times their value.

However a statement on Sheeran’s official website reads: “Any Ed Sheeran ticket offered for resale elsewhere, either on or offline (including viagogo or any other unauthorised source including all secondary ticket retail websites), will result in the entire original booking being cancelled.

“The original purchaser and their party will be refused admission and any other purchases they hold will also be cancelled.”

It was just announced last week that Lewis Capaldi will be joining local band The Darkness as Ed’s support acts for his Sunday and Monday shows.

For more information about Ed Sheeran’s homecoming gigs, see here.

Most Read

‘I can’t hide it from them’ – police officer assaulted countless times struggles to explain cuts and bruises to children

PC Andrew Overton says it is difficult to discuss assaults with his children Picture: ARCHANT

Police helicopter searching for suspects fleeing stolen vehicle in Ipswich

There is a large police presence in Rosehill Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Death of man who fell after leaving care home accidental, inquest hears

The Orwell Care Home near Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Drug dealer found with firearms is jailed

Nik Easey, of Bonny Crescent, Ipswich, jailed for eight years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs and firearms offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

‘I can’t hide it from them’ – police officer assaulted countless times struggles to explain cuts and bruises to children

PC Andrew Overton says it is difficult to discuss assaults with his children Picture: ARCHANT

Police helicopter searching for suspects fleeing stolen vehicle in Ipswich

There is a large police presence in Rosehill Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Death of man who fell after leaving care home accidental, inquest hears

The Orwell Care Home near Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Drug dealer found with firearms is jailed

Nik Easey, of Bonny Crescent, Ipswich, jailed for eight years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs and firearms offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drug dealer found with firearms is jailed

Nik Easey, of Bonny Crescent, Ipswich, jailed for eight years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs and firearms offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Tickets to Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs go on resale

Ed Sheeran tickets in Ipswich have now been launched on official resale sites. Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Tractor Girls and O’s battle conditions to share points

Town Women players celebrate with goalscoer Paige Wakefield who put the Blues ahead against Leyton Orient Picture: ROSS HALLS

Were you dancing in Yates on Saturday?

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Half a million pounds of Premium Bond prizes unclaimed in Suffolk

Thousands of pounds worth of Premium Bonds prizes are yet to be claimed in Suffolk Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists