Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Trinity Park ready for Ed Sheeran park and ride - despite the return of Mary Poppins

PUBLISHED: 16:30 31 July 2019

Ed Sheeran's fans will be parking at Trinity Park. Picture: IAN WEST/PA Images

Ed Sheeran's fans will be parking at Trinity Park. Picture: IAN WEST/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran fans heading to the bank holiday shows at Chantry Park in Ipswich have been assured the park and ride being set up at Trinity Park should be able to cope with demand.

Mary Poppins Returns is showing at Trinity Park on the Friday night. Picture: DISNEYMary Poppins Returns is showing at Trinity Park on the Friday night. Picture: DISNEY

There are other events taking place at the home of the Suffolk Show over the weekend, but organisers are confident they will not clash with those heading to the Ed Sheeran concert.

Graham Thurston, estates manager at Trinity Park, said: "We will be using the car parking we use for the Suffolk Show and there are up to 10,000 spaces so there should be room for everyone who wants to go to the concert at Chantry Park."

Over the bank holiday weekend there is an outdoor cinema show of the Disney blockbuster Mary Poppins Returns at Trinity Park on the Friday evening, and two weddings over the weekend.

Mr Thurston said: "Those events are on the showground itself with their parking on the park nearby - traffic for them should not get confused with cars for the park and ride. We shall have a good team of stewards out to ensure that people go to the right car park."

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council, which is co-ordinating the parking for the Ed Sheeran concert, said it was in regular contact with Trinity Park and was confident that all the arrangements were robust.

He said: "For those driving to the concert, this will be by far the easiest way to get to and from Chantry Park. The buses will bring people straight to the arena - and it will be easy to get out again afterwards."

The council is encouraging people to buy park and ride tickets before the day. Not only will they be cheaper - £12 rather than £15 a head - but they could also be quicker to get in and out of the park because staff will be able to see that they have already paid.

The spokesman said: "There has been a lot of planning gone into this and we are hoping it should work well. It will certainly be better than trying to park in the streets around Chantry.

"They could become very congested and people could find them stuck inside their car for a long time after the concert because some of the roads in the area will be closed to general traffic while people disperse."

London Road will be closed between Ranelagh Road and the Holiday Inn for three hours between 10pm and 1am on concert nights.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Neighbours hire out drives for parking at Ed Sheeran concerts

Ed Sheeran will be playing at Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Neighbours hire out drives for parking at Ed Sheeran concerts

Ed Sheeran will be playing at Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Trinity Park ready for Ed Sheeran park and ride – despite the return of Mary Poppins

Ed Sheeran's fans will be parking at Trinity Park. Picture: IAN WEST/PA Images

Wiff Waff Ipswich superheroes party - is your child in our gallery?

Children got to have a photo with spiderman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mike Bacon: OK, reasons to be cheerful... Why Ipswich Town have nothing to fear

James Norwood and Luke Chambers during the Ipswich Town open day at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

MP calls for break-up of ambulance service after leaders slammed in new report

Therese Coffey, MP for Suffolk Coastal Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT

Could a LibDem/Green pact put the squeeze on Suffolk’s Tory MPs?

Will an electoral pact allow more Liberal Democrat or Green MPs to be elected? Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists