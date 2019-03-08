Ed Sheeran delighted by "fantastic" Made in Suffolk exhibition

Ed Sheeran with photographer Mark Surridge at the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Picture: Nic Minns Archant

The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition has been attracting visitors from across the world to Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion - but the star of the show didn't have to come too far for a private view!

Ed Sheeran visiting the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich. Picture: NIC MINNS Ed Sheeran visiting the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich. Picture: NIC MINNS

Ed made a private visit to the Mansion to see the show telling his life from his very young days in Yorkshire to growing up in Framlingham, and then becoming a global superstar following the release of his first album eight years ago today.

The singer-songwriter from Framlingham wound up his record-breaking Divide tour in Ipswich's Chantry Park and went along with photographer Mark Surridge to see the exhibition put together by his dad, John Sheeran, and Ipswich Borough Council.

Ed began his singing career playing in pubs across the town and at Ipswich Music Day. He was spotted by talent scouts and released his first album + on September 12 2011.

Not so well-known are the dozens of personal family items forming part of the exhibition at Christchurch Mansion.

Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk has been very popular at Christchurch Mansion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk has been very popular at Christchurch Mansion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family photos, self-portraits, favourite guitars, early lyrics and school reports are all featured, along with stunning artwork by Colin Davidson, photography by Mark Surridge and a digital record of his journey to stardom collected by Archant - publisher of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star.

After his own visit, what was Ed's reaction? "I love it, it's fantastic!"

In the foreword to the Made in Suffolk exhibition, Ed wrote: "Suffolk means so much to me. I love walking the countryside, the open skies, the light, the coast, fish and chips on the beach, or a pint of local beer in an ancient pub.

"And Ipswich is where I played some of my early gigs before I got signed - at the Drum and Monkey, the Swan, the Steamboat, McGinty's, and in Christchurch Park for Ipswich Music Day.

"I am grateful to everyone who has worked on this exhibition. Thank you Ipswich, and thank you Suffolk."

The exhibition, on until May 3 next year, is free but you do need to book your slot at www.made-in-suffolk.co.uk

Accompanying the exhibition is a shop selling a unique range of merchandise, including the Made in Suffolk book written by John Sheeran which has proved very popular - but can only be bought at the exhibition.