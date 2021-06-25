News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ed Sheeran visits Ipswich pub before Portman Road gig

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:34 PM June 25, 2021   
Ed Sheeran wearing a Hoax t-shirt. Picture: PA IMAGES

Ed Sheeran and his band took a visit to an Ipswich pub before he performs at Portman Road - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran and his band made a visit to an Ipswich pub before performing at Portman Road as part of the virtual Tik Tok concert.

The Shape of You singer who released his new single Bad Habits today, was spotted in the pub with his band last night (June 24). 

Sheeran posted a video on his Instagram holding his guitar at the pub, speaking about his performance at the football stadium.

The pub posted a photo of Sheeran on their Facebook page and called the singer a "nice fella".

There will be no audience at the performance tonight - but details on how to watch the gig can be found here

You may also want to watch:

Ed Sheeran
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

