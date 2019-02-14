Ed Shreeran celebrates a momentous 10 days on Instagram

Ed Sheeran has kicked off his divide world tour this month. Picture: PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran has had a lot to shout about over the past 10 days from kicking off his world tour to winning another BRIT award, celebrating his 28th birthday with tens of thousands of fans and even enjoying a kick-about with Brazilian footballers.

The Suffolk superstar’s birthday, on Sunday, February 17, coincided with the third date of the South American leg of his world tour - and he marked the milestone with a celebration on stage in Porto Alegre.

During what has been a momentous week and a half for the Framlingham based singer, Ed also took to the hallowed turf of Palmeiras with his friends and members of the Brazilian team - he sold out the stadium on two consecutive nights.

Wearing an “Edinho” shirt Ed Sheeran joked on photo-sharing site Instagram: “@realmadrid sign me up plz.”

As well as celebrating his birthday live on stage, Ed also tucked into a divide cake backstage and had a small celebration at a pizzeria.

The singer then performed his fourth show on Wednesday, February 20 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

From there he will travel to neighbouring Paraguay before heading to South Africa.

His tour takes him to Asia and Europe before he arrives back in the UK to play Leeds ahead of his gigs at Chantry Park, Ipswich.

It’s just six months until he returns to the town where he will perform four ‘homecoming’ shows across the August bank holiday weekend. Supporting the Suffolk star on his Ipswich dates will be The Darkness, who are from Lowestoft and are best known for their ‘I believe in a thing called love’ track.

