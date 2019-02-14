Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Ed Shreeran celebrates a momentous 10 days on Instagram

PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 February 2019

Ed Sheeran has kicked off his divide world tour this month. Picture: PA WIRE

Ed Sheeran has kicked off his divide world tour this month. Picture: PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran has had a lot to shout about over the past 10 days from kicking off his world tour to winning another BRIT award, celebrating his 28th birthday with tens of thousands of fans and even enjoying a kick-about with Brazilian footballers.

The Suffolk superstar’s birthday, on Sunday, February 17, coincided with the third date of the South American leg of his world tour - and he marked the milestone with a celebration on stage in Porto Alegre.

View this post on Instagram

São Paulo. Night #1 @zakarywalters #dividetour

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

During what has been a momentous week and a half for the Framlingham based singer, Ed also took to the hallowed turf of Palmeiras with his friends and members of the Brazilian team - he sold out the stadium on two consecutive nights.

Wearing an “Edinho” shirt Ed Sheeran joked on photo-sharing site Instagram: “@realmadrid sign me up plz.”

View this post on Instagram

@realmadrid sign me up plz

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

As well as celebrating his birthday live on stage, Ed also tucked into a divide cake backstage and had a small celebration at a pizzeria.

The singer then performed his fourth show on Wednesday, February 20 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

From there he will travel to neighbouring Paraguay before heading to South Africa.

His tour takes him to Asia and Europe before he arrives back in the UK to play Leeds ahead of his gigs at Chantry Park, Ipswich.

It’s just six months until he returns to the town where he will perform four ‘homecoming’ shows across the August bank holiday weekend. Supporting the Suffolk star on his Ipswich dates will be The Darkness, who are from Lowestoft and are best known for their ‘I believe in a thing called love’ track.

View this post on Instagram

Montevideo ! #dividetour @zakarywalters

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

For more information about the Ipswich shows see here.

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich as the stand-off ensued. Picture: ARCHANT

Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

New road layout “accident waiting to happen” as drivers make 17 complaints to Suffolk Highways

The road markings on Argyle Street in Ipswich have been repainted in the left-hand lane to make the road layout change clear Picture: ARCHANT

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Dad cancels milk deliveries after 50 thefts from doorstep in Ipswich

Andrew Laws, who has repeatedly had milk stolen from outside his home in Rectory Road, Ipswich Picture: JEN MEREDITH

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car blocking traffic cleared from City centre road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Buses set to scrap credit notes – will you lose money?

Ipswich Buses will stop issuing credit notes in March. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Wounds to murder victim ‘caused by more than one knife’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Cars insured under false names seized

Police stopped two cars with fraudulent insurance. Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Shreeran celebrates a momentous 10 days on Instagram

Ed Sheeran has kicked off his divide world tour this month. Picture: PA WIRE

‘One of the saddest cases’ - fraudster stole £26,000 from vulnerable man in Xbox scam

The victim was conned out of £26,000 in a scam involving a Microsoft Xbox. Picture: LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists