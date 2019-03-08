Ipswich's famous Hot Sausage Company joins Deliveroo

Its bright red stall has become a famous feature of Ipswich town centre. But now the town's famous Hot Sausage Company has decided to move with the times - by joining big name restaurants in embracing a popular online delivery service.

The stall, more commonly found on Ipswich's Corn Hill than in suburban homes, recently joined the online delivery service - normally used for restaurants.

But in a case of David vs Goliath, the humble businesses has found itself as the second-highest rated takeaway on the website.

Although originally starting life in Cambridge, the company has remained dedicated to supporting local businesses, stocking Ipswich-made East Coast Chilli Company sauces.

They also made headlines earlier this year for giving away 1,000 large hot dogs with all the trimmings.

From the regular to the footlong with cheese, Ed Sheeran's favourite sausages are available for delivery six days a week.

Other interesting outlets on the website include the East of England Co-op and dessert restaurants Kaspa's and Creams.