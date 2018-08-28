‘Outraged’ Sizewell activists demand further changes in final consultation

Officials from the Therberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS), B1122 Action Group and Minsmere Levels Stakeholder Group at the Eels Foot Inn in Eastbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Campaigners have been left furious over the latest plans for a new nuclear power plant on the Suffolk coast – and say EDF Energy is still not listening to residents’ concerns.

The construction of the Sizewell C twin-reactor is expected to cause widespread disruption with concern over hundreds of trucks using unsuitable roads, the impact on the local economy and worries over the effect on RSPB Minsmere.

A main concern is the use of land near Eastbridge for a campus for 2,400 workers which campaigners say are “substantially unchanged” from early designs.

What problems do residents have with the plans?

Paul Collins, Charles Macdowell and Alison Downes from Therberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS) on the day of the latest Sizewell C consultations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Paul Collins, Charles Macdowell and Alison Downes from Therberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS) on the day of the latest Sizewell C consultations Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alison Downes, co-chairman of Theberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS), was furious at the lack of consideration being taken of the villages as EDF clamours to start construction.

“We are outraged at the creation of a new temporary town – with only very minor adjustments – for 2,400 workers at Eastbridge, which we believe will exacerbate the threats to Minsmere, a national treasure,” she said.

“With EDF in such a rush to get on with this project, and so desperate to save money by using the supply chain from Hinkley Point, it seems even less likely that the predicted benefits to east Suffolk will outweigh the costs and impacts.”

Starting today both the energy giant and the grassroots resistance hit the campaign trail with their roadshows, talking to residents in affected villages about the good and the bad of the billion-pound investment.

Sizewell A and B - Sizewell C would be built to the immediate north Picture MIKE PAGE Sizewell A and B - Sizewell C would be built to the immediate north Picture MIKE PAGE

The first stop is in Leiston, 11am-5pm on January 5.

Minsmere is one of Suffolk’s most beautiful AONB and special area of conservation and protection.

Paul Collins, TEAGS co-chairman and Minsmere Levels Stakeholder Group co-secretary, accepted EDF expanded their environmental impacts and is still assessing the documents.

Mr Collins added: “We remain extremely concerned about the potential impacts on Minsmere.

A CGI image showing how traffic would cross the Sizewell Marches SSSI on a causeway Picture: EDF ENERGY A CGI image showing how traffic would cross the Sizewell Marches SSSI on a causeway Picture: EDF ENERGY

“Three fields near Eastbridge are earmarked for quarries and spoil heaps and EDF still hasn’t conducted vital studies, including on Health and Community Impacts.

“EDF claims that the project will bring £100m a year into the local economy, but we believe there will be a significant detrimental loss of tourism income, currently worth £250m each year.”

The east Suffolk road network had already been flagged as a cause of major concern too, with the B1122 to Sizewell a road deemed not fit for the purposes EDF wished to use it for.

An alternative - a bypass of Theberton - will now we built to spare one village of hundreds of daily lorry journeys.

A computer-generated image of how the Sizewell complex will look after construction of Sizewell C Picture: EDF ENERGY A computer-generated image of how the Sizewell complex will look after construction of Sizewell C Picture: EDF ENERGY

But neighbouring towns like Yoxford - with a particularly vulnerable junction where the A1120 and A12 meet - will still be on routes to the Sizewell construction site and potential tailbacks.

Charles Macdowell, leader of the B1122 Action Group, said: “We have always argued for a proper link road, so the fact that one is at last an option is progress – although the route is far from ideal.

“The other option of a token mini-bypass of just Theberton does nothing for the residents of Middleton or Yoxford.“

Unhappy with the options EDF have set out, Middleton parish councillor Roy Dowding described the consultations as “choosing the least worst option”.

EDF Energy CEO Simone Rossi shows representatives of Leiston Town Council a model of the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station Picture: TONY PICK PHOTOGRAPHY/EDF ENERGY EDF Energy CEO Simone Rossi shows representatives of Leiston Town Council a model of the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station Picture: TONY PICK PHOTOGRAPHY/EDF ENERGY

What have EDF said?

Announcing their latest plans this morning, EDF claim they have made significant changes from previous proposals.

The guaranteed bypasses of Theberton, Stratford St Andrew and Farnham may still be added to with a further link road to avoid Middleton Moor.

Plans to build a jetty for regular deliveries by sea have been scrapped to preserve the Minsmere AONB.

Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants - EDF hopes to have Sizewell C sitting alongside Picture: SU ANDERSON Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants - EDF hopes to have Sizewell C sitting alongside Picture: SU ANDERSON

And reductions to the square-acre size and height of buildings on the workforce campus will protect the views and privacy of nearby residents.

Jim Crawford, Sizewell C project development director, said: “We want to build more than a power station, we can see from Hinkley Point C that nuclear new build will be a force for good and deliver social, environmental and economic benefits in Suffolk and across the East of England.

“We encourage people to come along to one of our exhibitions or to pick up a copy of the consultation document at their local library or our office in Leiston.

“It is important to us that people share their views on the latest proposals for Sizewell C and help shape the plans.”

The last changes will be made to EDF’s plans for Sizewell C before its submission to planning authorities.

EDF have been approached for a response to these concerns.

What changes have been made to the workers’ campus coming to Eastbridge?

The Eastbridge campus proposal has undergone minor changes since the last consultation, with not buildings over five storeys and greater landscaping to make the complex more in-keeping with the countryside.

But the lack of ‘future-proofing’ by EDF to give the building a use after the power plant is built had come under criticism, with TEAGS co-chairman Alison Downes describing the development as “a temporary town”.

EDF have said that their latest proposals goes further than any previous designs to accommodate the local community.

The energy company is proposing establishing a housing fund to enable local authorities to take early measures to mitigate against potential impacts of Sizewell C on the local housing market.

By putting the campus in Eastbridge they also hope to contain traffic, reducing the impact of construction on local roads.

Where will I be able to see the latest plans?

EDF will be taking their proposal around Suffolk for comments from the public.

Travelling to each town with them will be the activist groups presenting ‘Sizewell Concerns’ - a counter-demonstration detailing what they want to see changed before construction begins.

The two can be found at:

Leiston, Saturday, January 5, 11am – 5pm

Theberton & Eastbridge, Monday, January 7, 11am – 7pm

Yoxford, Tuesday, January 8, 11am – 5pm

Darsham, Wednesday, January 9, 2pm – 8pm

Saxmundham, Saturday, January 12, 10am – 4pm

Middleton, Wednesday, January 16, 11am – 7pm

Southwold, Tuesday, January 17, 11am – 5pm

Aldeburgh, Friday, January 18, 1pm – 5.45pm