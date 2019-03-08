E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 13:22 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 14 November 2019

Edgar and Ava with a perfect christmas pudding Picture: JOHN LEWIS AND PARTNERS/PA Wire

Edgar and Ava with a perfect christmas pudding Picture: JOHN LEWIS AND PARTNERS/PA Wire

The 2019 John Lewis Christmas advert has landed... does it bring a tear to your eye?

Edgar the excitable dragon has now been revealed at the star of the 2019 John Lewis advert Picture: JOHN LEWIS AND PARTNERS/PA WireEdgar the excitable dragon has now been revealed at the star of the 2019 John Lewis advert Picture: JOHN LEWIS AND PARTNERS/PA Wire

Fans of the festive season can now see the two-and-a-half minute advert online, which introduces Excitable Edgar the fire-breathing dragon and his friend, a little girl called Ava.

Edgar tries and fails to get involved in the village Christmas activities but in the process manages to melt a snowman and burn down a Christmas tree. He locks himself away but eventually Ava find the perfect role for him and he ignites the brandy on the Christmas pudding with his flames.

We want to know what you think of the advert and whether you think this is the best John Lewis Christmas advert ever, so vote for your favourite one in our poll.

Stuffed Edgar toys, Christmas puddings and children's pyjamas inspired by the advert hit shelves at John Lewis stores in Ipswich and Chelmsford today, November 14.

