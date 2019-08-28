Hunt for Edna's killer continues 35 years after violent murder

Edna Harvey, who was murdered in 1984 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Today marks 35 years since an elderly Ipswich woman was murdered in her own home and detectives have vowed they will "not stop looking" for her killer.

Edna Harvey, who was murdered in her Finchley Road home in 1984 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Edna Harvey, who was murdered in her Finchley Road home in 1984 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Edna Harvey, who was 87 years old, is believed to have been murdered after confronting her killer, who then attempted to set her body alight.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, August 28, 1984, neighbours saw smoke coming out of the front door of Mrs Harvey's ground floor flat in Finchley Road.

Mrs Harvey's mattress had been set alight. She was pronounced dead at the scene lying on the mattress.

Police have said her home was broken into late on the bank holiday Monday.

Police at the murder investigation in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE Police at the murder investigation in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

She was mainly confined to her home due to her poor eyesight.

The general feeling at the time was that the murder was a botched burglary, but despite several arrests during the initial investigation - no admissions were made.

Andy Guy, major crime review and unsolved case manager, from the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team (MIT), said despite advances in technology, no new leads have been uncovered.

"Despite a full and thorough investigation, periodic reviews and extensive media appeals the person responsible for Edna Harvey's death has never been caught," he said.

Edna Harvey's home in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE Edna Harvey's home in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

"Five years ago, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Edna's death, officers from the Joint MIT again reviewed the case and sought to use advances in technology to see if they could establish who murdered Edna, but unfortunately this did not yield any positive results.

"We are convinced someone will either know who was responsible for this horrific crime, or hold a vital clue they have not yet told us about."

Mr Guy stressed that the investigation into Edna's death remains open.

"It is never too late for people to come forward with any information they think may help this inquiry and help us to deliver justice for Edna's family," he said.

An appeal poster at the time Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE An appeal poster at the time Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

"The investigation into this murder remains open and we will not stop looking for the person or persons responsible."

Anyone who believes they may have information which could assist with the investigation should contact the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Crime Review and Unsolved Case Team on 01953 423819 or email here

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.