Quiz
And if you missed last week’s quiz, here is it is https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/friday-pub-quiz-how-good-are-you-1-5848384
It’s the Friday pub quiz week 2
PUBLISHED: 12:03 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 18 January 2019
Archant
Will you be doing the conga or being barred? Find out with this week’s test of your general knowledge
Hoping to improve on last week’s Friday pub quiz? We’ve got some tough ones this week and sometimes the pictures are a bit misleading but see how you get on!
And if you missed last week’s quiz, here is it is https://www.edp24.co.uk/features/friday-pub-quiz-how-good-are-you-1-5848384