Felixstowe pupils forced to isolate after Covid cases

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:14 AM July 16, 2021   
The SET Maidstone Infant and Causton Junior school has confirmed three positive Covid cases

The SET Maidstone Infant and Causton Junior school has confirmed three positive Covid cases - Credit: Google Maps

More than 20 students and three members of staff from a Felixstowe school are self-isolating after three confirmed positive Covid-19 tests. 

The SET Maidstone Infant and Causton Junior school, in Felixstowe has confirmed that 21 students are self-isolating after three members of staff tested positive for coronavirus. 

This means that the students will be finishing the year with remote learning and not returning until September when class bubbles are set to be scrapped

Mark Barrow, CEO of the Seckford Education Foundation, said: "Seckford Education Trust has confirmed that three members of staff are currently self-isolating having tested positive for Covid-19.

"One of the staff members who tested positive for Covid-19 is a class teacher and students in the affected class bubble are also self-isolating.

"Seckford Education Trust has confirmed that it has followed all Public Health England and Suffolk County Council guidance."

A headteacher has warned of the "hugely disruptive" impact of children and teachers who are forced to self-isolate due to coronavirus rules

There has been a recent rise in the number of students self isolating with schools in East Bergholt and Bury St Edmunds sending students home after Covid cases. 


Suffolk Live
Coronavirus
Education News
Felixstowe News

