A-level results day 2021: Live updates from Ipswich and Felixstowe
Hundreds of students across Suffolk will receive their A-level results today, including many in the Ipswich and Felixstowe areas.
We will bring you news throughout the day from schools in the area via this live feed, as the results roll in.
Copleston High School, Ipswich
Staff, students and parents at Copleston were today celebrating A-level successes, as principal Andy Green congratulated students and praised their "tireless" work during a uniquely challenging year.
Mr Green said: "We would like to congratulate our students, their families and our staff on their successes in their A-level results this year.
"The last two academic years have been very challenging, and our students have worked tirelessly to ensure their studies remained a priority throughout the pandemic.
"We have many outstanding individual performances to celebrate. Throughout their time in the sixth form, our students have made a huge contribution to the school, and we wish them every success with the next stage of their career."
A total of 137 students at Copleston took A-levels, with 86% achieving grades A* to C, while 99.7% achieved grades A* to E.
Although many students are receiving their results electronically this year, others are going into school in the time-honoured fashion.
Felixstowe School tweeted yesterday: "We are excited to welcome our A-Level students to results day tomorrow (10/08/21) from 10am to 12. We look forward to seeing you there!"
Ipswich High School is also welcoming students in, and tweeted yesterday evening: "Good Luck to all our Sixth Form students getting their A Level results tomorrow. We cannot wait to share this day with you! "
The high school is serving refreshments to students picking up their results this morning.
This year, students are receiving grades determined by teachers, rather than exams - and based only on what was taught during the pandemic.
Teachers have been required to consider mock exams, coursework and in-class assessments using questions by exam boards.