Alderwood school praised as students 're-engage with learning'
- Credit: Tom Baker
Pupils at Alderwood Academy are re-engaging with learning thanks to targeted intervention, innovative curriculum and a calm and friendly environment, an Ofsted inspection has found.
Alderwood is a Pupil Referral Unit in Ipswich that supports students who have been or are at risk of permanent exclusion.
A report from Ofsted, following a visit in February, has noted that the school continues to be good, singling out a number of programmes and characteristics that work well for those who need alternative provision.
The inspection team concluded that Alderwood is a "calm and friendly environment", adding: "Pupils often arrive at school with previously negative experiences of education.
"They settle quickly. Pupils appreciate the way that adults care for them and understand their individual needs well.
"Pupils re-engage with learning and build their self-esteem as a result."
The reading programme was particularly praised as an "effective contribution to promoting positive learning attitudes" although more evaluation on the 'pathways' teaching approach has been recommended so that staff understand what works well and what needs improving.
Most Read
- 1 Weeks before sex abuse trial former Ipswich RE teacher found dead
- 2 Warrants issued for arrests of three men after Ipswich cannabis farm find
- 3 Nine new Covid symptoms added to official list
- 4 'Our most famous past pupil' - June Brown's former Ipswich school pays tribute
- 5 Roadworks at A14 junction near Ipswich to go on until summer
- 6 Suffolk-born EastEnders legend June Brown dies aged 95
- 7 Woman to face trial after denying fraud charge
- 8 17-year-old charged with drug offences in Ipswich
- 9 Further plans for 815 new homes in Garden Suburb project submitted
- 10 Power tools, cash and wallet stolen from two cars in Ipswich
Speaking about the positive Ofsted report Tom Baker, head of school, said: "This report truly reflects the incredible commitment and hard work invested by all staff here at Alderwood, who always have the best interests of each individual student at the heart of everything they do."
Angela Ransby, CEO of the Raedwald Trust, which runs a number of alternative provision schools, said: "We are extremely pleased with the report which confirms our firm belief that with expert, extra support all children can reach their potential.
"As inspectors have rightly pointed out, ours is a calm, caring but also academically rigorous environment where children who may have struggled in other settings can thrive.
"This report is a testament to the hardworking and dedicated staff whose passion for teaching shines through in everything they do in supporting our children.
"Ours is a school and a trust which has always thought differently about alternative provision.
"We do not see it as a step backwards or as a side step. We are all on a journey and sometimes we don't always take the same route."