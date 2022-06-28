Ipswich to host free diversity and inclusion sessions for teachers
- Credit: John Ferguson
Ipswich educators can sign up for free training sessions discussing diversity and inclusion in the classroom.
Aspire Black Suffolk is working in a partnership with the Ipswich Opportunity Area (IOA) and Suffolk County Council to deliver the free sessions for teachers and community group leaders that can be passed on to young people.
The in-person training will be delivered by Ellisha Soanes, an award-winning diversity consultant, Liz Pemberton, the director of the Black Nursery Manager Training and Consultancy, Bex Bothwell O'Hearn, director of Loud & Proud Education Ltd, as well as Aisha Thomas, founder of Representation Matters.
Ellisha Soanes, Aspire Black Suffolk director who steered the first FE college to teach black history across the year, said: “The sessions are called ‘join to dance’, because when one person starts dancing by themselves, they look a bit funny, but when other people start getting involved and being a part of it, then everybody does a little wave, and it starts the motion. That's what the whole sessions are about.
“I think it's fundamentally important that everybody who is going to be working with young people of any age to come along and listen to the talks.
“We’ll have four incredible women in the room to talk about their own journeys and coming together. It's an amazing day for everyone and anyone.”
The sessions will include topics that concern children and young people of every age.
Most Read
- 1 Most desirable places to live in Ipswich according to estate agents
- 2 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked up so far in 2022
- 3 Plans for 440 homes and visitor centre in Ipswich Garden Suburb submitted
- 4 OPINION: Free sporting activities for children return to Ipswich this summer
- 5 Woman 'froze' after seeing masked men with machetes in Ipswich
- 6 Ipswich Music Day 2022: All you need to know
- 7 Ipswich man charged with string of sexual offences
- 8 Ipswich singer to perform UK festival tour after scoring club hit
- 9 Suffolk rail services affected after person hit by a train
- 10 Designer handbag stolen after car window smashed in Ipswich
Ms Soanes added: “I don't think something like this has happened in a very long time, where you have free sessions from some amazing national and diversity leads, including myself, and we are able to put it in place, here, in Ipswich.
“I think there's just something really amazing when you can be in a room with people that have done some amazing things when it comes to diversity and also ask them questions.”
The event will take place on Monday, July 4 from 10am to 3pm at the University of Suffolk.
The university is organising the first conference dedicated to anti-racism in education that will be held in July.
There are limited spaces. A place can be booked online.