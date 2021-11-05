News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Bentley Primary School fundraise by walking the distance to Lapland

Tamika Green

Published: 9:00 AM November 5, 2021
Bentley Primary School pupils will be walking the distance to Lapland to raise money for resources - Credit: Archant

A festive-themed fundraiser in order to raise funds for new books will see pupils walk the distance from their school to Lapland.

Bentley Primary School, in Church Road, relies heavily on fundraising from the PTA which was unable to put on their usual events due to the pandemic. 

The school's 62 pupils will aim to walk 1,784 miles – the distance from the school to Lapland - to try and raise £300 for books.

The pupils have until the end of the Christmas term to rack up the miles by walking, scootering, biking and running, with time in school and out of school to meet their goal.  

Each pupil needs to meet a goal of five miles a week to meet the target. 

Deputy headteacher, Rachael Rudge said: “This is what the PTA has come up as a way of raising some money, but also for the whole community and the school to work together, have some fun and be active.” 

To donate money or find out more, see here

