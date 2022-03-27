Ipswich pre-school's Ofsted rating downgraded after inspection

Brookside Pre-School in Ipswich has been given an inadequate Ofsted rating - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich pre-school has had its Ofsted rating downgraded after a recent inspection.

Brookside Pre-school, in Sheldrake Drive, was previously rated good in January 2019, but a new inspection has rated it as 'inadequate' and said improvements are needed.

Ofsted inspectors did note positives about the routine and behaviour of children in attendance, but raised fears over safeguarding and staff consideration of individual learning needs.

In the report, inspector Jacqui Mason said: "The provider does not ensure that children are safe in the pre-school.

"Staff are not clear about some aspects of safeguarding and new committee members have not been made known to Ofsted.

"Despite this, staff do ensure that the premises are secure.

"Children enjoy playing with the real food in the role-play area and are familiar with the consistent routines.

"Overall, they behave well and know what is expected of them.

"Children choose what they want to do, and staff are engaged in their play.

"However, staff do not know the children well enough, and teaching does not build on what children already know.

"Staff do not consider children's individual learning needs when deciding what resources to bring out each day.

"As a result, children do not make the progress that they are capable of."

It was also noted that children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) spend "a disproportionate amount of time unnoticed and sitting alone unoccupied".

Feedback from parents was positive with reports that "transition into the pre-school was managed well, with settling-in sessions that parents were able to stay for".

The pre-school opens from Monday to Friday during school term time, with sessions from 8.30am to 11.30am, midday to 3pm and a lunch club in operation from 11.30am to midday.

After-school and holiday clubs are also offered.

Registered in 1995, Brookside Pre-school was said to require improvement by Ofsted in 2018 but upgraded this report to a good rating the following year.

Following the most recent inspection, staff training has been recommended, as has the keeping of better records in regard to Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks and changes to the committee.