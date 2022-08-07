Pre-school celebrating 'right result' after Ofsted good rating

Staff at an Ipswich pre-school are delighted to have been rated ‘Good’ after being "spurred" to restore their rating following an Ofsted inspection earlier this year.

The Brookside pre-school, after school and holiday club was assessed in June, with inspectors praising, in particular, the way staff encouraged children to use their imaginations.

Staff said its inadequate report in January was not a "true representation" of the setting and say they are now pushing forward to achieve outstanding.

The Ofsted report rated the pre-school good across all four categories.

At this latest inspection, inspector Kate Hipperson noted that the statutory requirements for improvement had been met, and that staff members were “highly motivated.”

Staff are delighted with this result, and celebrated with a barbeque. - Credit: Melissa O’Halloran

The Ofsted report praised staff's interactions with the children, and particularly noted that children were encouraged to use their imaginations. - Credit: Brookside Pre-School

“We are so pleased with this recent result,” manager, Melissa O'Halloran. "The last report was not a true reflection of our setting.”

“We are now aiming for ‘Outstanding,” said Deputy Manager, Jade Lane. “We’re really proud of our teamwork, and the children are the priority in everything we do.

“The last inspection did not dampen our spirits, but spurred us on to work harder, and we now feel we have been given the right result.”

The report noted that the children benefitted from positive interactions with the staff, and well-planned activities.

It continued: “For example, they enthusiastically join their friends as they role play going on an aeroplane. Children learn new words, such as 'pilot', 'tickets' and 'boarding pass'.

“Children show that they have learned what plants and bees need while they help to water the plants that they grow together in the outdoor area.

“They approach adults to share their play and learning and confidently seek staff's help when they need it.”

It also praised the way staff welcomed and valued children’s ideas, and added that the provision was “continuously improving.”

Jade and Melissa said they were excited for the new term.

“I’m going to be doing my SENDCO [special educational needs and/or disabilities coordinator] training,” said Jade. “This will mean we have two SENDCOs at the preschool.”

She said that currently, SEND children have one-to-one care.

“Starting in September, we’ll also be doing the ‘Nice Smile,’ an accredited course to promote good dental care and help the children’s teeth,” said Melissa.

They said the preschool was encouraging children to drink either milk or water, rather than squash, and was it was eager to encourage healthy eating.