Ipswich entrepreneur with Ever Given connection visits college students

An Ipswich entrepreneur who had a hand in managing some of the cargo from the delayed container ship, the Ever Given, has been inspiring Suffolk New College students.

Jake Slinn, 22, business owner of JS Global which sees items that are abandoned at ports or illegal items destroyed, has returned back to college to inspire the next generation of business students.

The young entrepreneur who turns over £500,000 was accompanied by a BBC film crew on his visit, after the media took an interest in his Ever Given connection. The secret project will air in January 2022.

On visiting the college, Jake said: “It feels odd being back here and not being a student – but being able to pass on my knowledge to others is a proud moment for me."

Seventeen-year-old business student Luther Smith added: “Jake was inspirational. I think the message I will take away from this is believe in what you believe in and you can end up doing what you want to do.”