News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Ipswich entrepreneur with Ever Given connection visits college students

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 11:48 AM November 11, 2021
22-year-old Jake Slinn with business students

Successful entrepreneur, Jake Slinn, visited Suffolk New College students - Credit: John Nice/ Suffolk New College

An Ipswich entrepreneur who had a hand in managing some of the cargo from the delayed container ship, the Ever Given, has been inspiring Suffolk New College students. 

Jake Slinn, 22, business owner of JS Global which sees items that are abandoned at ports or illegal items destroyed, has returned back to college to inspire the next generation of business students. 

The young entrepreneur who turns over £500,000 was accompanied by a BBC film crew on his visit, after the media took an interest in his Ever Given connection. The secret project will air in January 2022. 

On visiting the college, Jake said: “It feels odd being back here and not being a student – but being able to pass on my knowledge to others is a proud moment for me."

Seventeen-year-old business student Luther Smith added: “Jake was inspirational. I think the message I will take away from this is believe in what you believe in and you can end up doing what you want to do.” 

You may also want to watch:

Education News
Suffolk New College
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

boom battle bar buttermarket ipswich

New £1.2m Ipswich bar with axe-throwing and mini-golf gets go-ahead

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
There are currently serve delays on the A12 after a single vehicle crash

A12 | Updated

Serious crash shuts A12 for nearly 8 hours

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
There are currently serve delays on the A12 after a single vehicle crash

A12

Man and woman died in Colchester A12 crash, police confirm

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Walton appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Teaching assistant caught with indecent images lied on CV to get job

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon