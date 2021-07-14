News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich children's letter to 'mighty' England players after Euro heartbreak

Tamika Green

Published: 6:36 PM July 14, 2021   
Children from class 2O at Castle Hill Primary School have written letters to the England players who have received online abuse after the final - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children at Ipswich’s Castle Hill Primary School wrote a heartfelt letter to the “brave, strong England” team after Sunday’s Euro 2020 final – telling the players: “We are so proud of all of you.”  

And after Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were subjected to online abuse after the game, the classmates said: “Please don’t be upset, you are amazing role models.”  

Castle Hill Primary pupils with their letters - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Year 2 class teacher Tilly Sadler wrote the letter with the six and seven-year-olds the morning after the heart-breaking penalty shoot-out loss against Italy.  

“Some of the students were coming in later in the morning and the first children that came in were talking about it and were worried and concerned about the players,” she said.  

The schoolchildren praised the platers as 'brave' and 'strong' - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

On the spur of the moment, the children created a “word cloud” of positive phrases they would use to describe Rashford, Saka and Sancho, after they missed their spot kicks in the final.  

“The letter is totally their words,” Ms Sadler said of the children.  

The original letter written by year 2 class 2O - Credit: Castle Hill Primary School

It started by saying “well done for making it into the final”, adding: “You tried so hard and played your very best!  

“You showed us how to be resilient, how to be a team and how to be mighty.”  

Castle Hill Primary children found the England players inspiring - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children from class 2O at Castle Hill Primary School wrote letters to Gareth Southgate's team - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Castle Hill Primary headteacher Gemma Andrews said of the pupils: “I am incredibly proud of them. I am humbled and hopeful that the young people of today will make a difference for the future.”  

One of the pupils from class 2O with his handwritten letter - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The school also uses its Tuesday assemblies to tackle issues around equality and diversity, with Ms Andrews saying: “It is a part of our agenda as a community because our community has changed quite significantly in the last three years to be much more multicultural.” 

