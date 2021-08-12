Fifth time's the charm as Ipswich student passes GCSE English

Published: 5:20 PM August 12, 2021

Caymen Hammond, student at Suffolk New College - Credit: Suffolk New College

Fifth time was the charm for an Ipswich student who has now passed his GCSE English.

Caymen Hammond, 22, gained his grade 4 in English when online learning allowed him the space to ask more questions while doing remote learning at Suffolk New College.

He said: "They slowed it down and I got extra help anyway."

Mr Hammond, who has autism, found it tricky to understand abstract concepts like describing events that had not actually happened during his previous English exams over the last five years.

As his mum, Michelle Hammond explained, autism does not always allow people to describe "feelings" or allow you to paint a picture.

You may also want to watch:

"He's better with structure," she said.

Regardless she said: "He was determined to pass and keep going."

Despite struggling to do the last of his GCSEs, Mr Hammond now works in IT and finished his apprenticeship early.

Suffolk New College also awarded him for outstanding progress, before he finished this year. He is the only IT Level 3 student to have got the award.