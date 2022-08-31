Chantry Academy announce changes to start times on first day

Chantry Academy has changed their start times for students to accommodate extra time for their buildings to be cleaned and furnished - Credit: Archant

Chantry Academy has pushed its start times back to allow more time for its new facilities to be ready.

The school in Mallard Way has had a big refurbishment and new facilities installed to the interior and exterior.

With the planned completion date set for Friday, September 2, the site team only has 48 hours to make sure the rooms are cleaned and furnished.

As such, the school has announced that Year 7s will start school at 12pm, and finish at the normal time of 3pm, and Years 8-11 will start at 2pm, and finish at 3pm on September 5.

Chantry Academy's principal, Rick Hanson said: "We don't want a situation where all the students arrive on Monday morning without enough rooms for them."

Around 26 rooms and buildings on the site need to be sorted over the weekend before students return to school.

The Academy has had a new building block built, a new car park, and have had interior developments made, such as new science labs being fitted, a new dining hall being laid out and fitted, and a new dance and music studio being fitted.

The school has made these developments so that it can accommodate the expansion of its student roster, with 30 new pupils starting this upcoming year.

In the next five years, they are expected to gain an extra 150 students.

When explaining the decision to delay the students start times on their first day, Mr Hanson said: "It just gives the site team and teachers a chance on Monday morning to make sure the classrooms and things are ship shape and ready for the students.

"We wanted the students to come in obviously because it is an opportunity to have a tutor session, get their timetables for the upcoming year and make sure they're ready for learning.

"We want to see the students and make sure they're ok and had a lovely summer and things.

"We didn't want students to come in and see rooms that aren't able to be used, because that isn't the sort of experience I want for our kids to have.

"Ideally, we wouldn't want to change the start time, but it is a good thing because when they come in, they will be able to see the new library and facilities and it will be nice for them."