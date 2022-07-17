News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

'Two fantastic milestones' for academy as new SEND build opens

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 12:00 PM July 17, 2022
Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN - Credit: Gregg Brown

Students and teachers at an Ipswich academy came together to celebrate the official opening of its new space dedicated to pupils with special needs and disabilities. 

The Special Education Needs and Disability Unit at Chantry Academy is a joint project that provides the school with 11 additional classrooms, together with a new library, circulation space and toilets. 

The new two-storey building is called the Peile Unit after former CEO of Active Learning Trust, Gary Peile, who sadly passed away.   

Craig D’Cunha, the acting CEO of The Active Learning Trust, said “We are delighted that the new unit is officially open.

Craig D'Cunha, executive principal for Chantry Academy, said the Covid cases were inevitable. Pictur

Craig D'Cunha, executive principal for Chantry Academy, said the Covid cases were inevitable. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

"The design and facilities are fantastic and will provide significant benefits to our current and future students along with the wider Ipswich community. 

“At Chantry Academy we want every child to be successful and believe there should be no barriers when it comes to learning.

"The new expansion work will undoubtedly help achieve this, and ensure our students can become active, confident, and responsible citizens within society.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 See inside three-bedroom house in need of a revamp for sale near Ipswich
  2. 2 Man in 60s left with fractured jaw after racially aggravated assault
  3. 3 Ipswich shop owner fears store being 'targeted' after window smashed
  1. 4 'Do not feed me' - Owner's message to protect horse from over-eating
  2. 5 Women, 38 and 66, deny allowing town premise to be used as brothel
  3. 6 Man who brandished hammer, knife and sword in yellow line fight jailed
  4. 7 Firefighters tackling 10-acre field fire in village near Ipswich
  5. 8 Matchday Recap: Morsy at the double in 3-0 win
  6. 9 Will schools send children home if it is too hot?
  7. 10 Free fishing sessions to give children 'the best day of their life'

The project team, alongside with school representatives, The Active Learning Trust, Suffolk County Council and SENDAT, also celebrated the topping out stage of the expansion.     

The officials cut the ribbon to mark the occasion and open the unit. 

Rachel Hood, the Cabinet Member for education, SEND and Skills at Suffolk County Council, said: “It is inspiring to see the completed unit and the progress being made on the expansion.  

the Cabinet Member for education, SEND and Skills at Suffolk County Council

Rachel Hood, the Cabinet Member for education, SEND and Skills at Suffolk County Council - Credit: Archant

“It will make such a difference to young people at the school. We are committed to increasing the number of SEND placements in Suffolk and ensuring that we provide the very best education for all our children and young people.” 

Charles Coulson, the associate director at Concertus, said: “We are pleased to be able to celebrate two fantastic milestones at Chantry Academy.

"The expansion, along with the specialist teaching block, will provide high quality learning environment for the children.

"We look forward to seeing the project progress into its final stages."

Hard and soft landscaping works will also commence in the coming months in readiness for the official opening of the two-storey expansion in Autumn 2022. 

Chantry Academy has confirmed that a student at the school has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Chantry Academy has confirmed that a student at the school has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY - Credit: Gregg Brown


Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

Suffolk Coroner's Court

Tribute to 'absolute rock' Mason, 22, as inquest concludes

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A12 near Martlesham

A12

A12 southbound near Ipswich closed after motorcycle crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Ionel Rusu has been jailed for 26 months 

Ipswich Crown Court

Drug delivery driver jailed after police searched his car

Jane Hunt

person
The fire broke out in a field in Henley, near Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Fire breaks out in field near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon