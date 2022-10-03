Former pupil turned award winning author opens new library
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown Photography
An award-winning author has returned to her former school to open its new library.
Chantry Academy has given a first look at its new library, with author Ruth Dugdall, officially opening the space.
Ruth, a former student at the school, opened the library on September 30.
Sue McArdle, director of oracy and research at Chantry Academy, said: "We're really excited because we've got a school wide drive on sort of developing an interest and a passion for reading because obviously, we know that alongside talking, which is our other focus, students read and write well.
"All the research shows that they go on to be more successful, they can achieve better in their exams, but more than that, they can access different aspects of their culture.
"It's about building opportunities for our young people, and showing them that actually, books are a form of entertainment, and we want to instill the reading for pleasure elements in them."
The library is bigger, has more books and has classrooms inside so that children can go and study in there.
Most Read
- 1 'Totally unique' renovation opportunity near waterworks up for auction
- 2 Revealed: Suffolk's winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in September
- 3 Busy Ipswich road closed after car crashes into railway bridge
- 4 Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings
- 5 Four way traffic lights in place on major Ipswich road
- 6 Revealed: The rare 50ps that you might be carrying
- 7 Plans to fix Ipswich traffic problems to be unveiled this week
- 8 Ipswich Museum closes its doors ahead of two year refurbishment
- 9 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 10 Driver injured in A14 tractor crash not in life-threatening condition
Mrs McArdle continued: "We've got lots of new books.
"We've got a section that's focusing on English in different languages so we have a nice section there where they can access texts in their own language.
"We've also got a careers section within there so students are able to access information about careers and they can make an appointment with our special careers advisor."
The school librarian, Donna Finch, said she is really excited, and, with the new space, it allows her to run clubs to do with reading to gain more interest in books.
The library is now situated in the cluster of new buildings on the site that have been built since work started in December 2021, ready for the start of the academic year last month.