Claydon High School pupils welcome Suffolk politicians

Published: 10:00 PM October 21, 2021

Claydon High School have welcomed MP Dr Dan Poulter and Councillor Chris Chambers last week - Credit: Claydon High School

Pupils at Claydon High School have welcomed Suffolk politicians and asked their burning political questions.

Pupils at Claydon High School welcomed MP Dr Dan Poulter and councillor Chris Chambers, who visited the school last week.

This was Dr Poulter’s first visit since the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

The School Council, made up of elected representatives from Years 8-11, asked both politicians questions about diversity in local and national government, funding for mental health support, their greatest achievements and regrets, and their advice to young people interested in a career in politics.

Maéve Taylor headteacher at the school, said: “Dr Poulter and councillor Chambers took the time to answer our students’ questions in a lot of detail, sharing their insights and experiences with our young people.

"This was a really useful opportunity for our students to hear first-hand about how local and national government works."

School Council member Ed, from Year 9, said: “We were also able to get valuable information about future careers in government.”



