News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Claydon High School pupils welcome Suffolk politicians

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 10:00 PM October 21, 2021   
Dr Dan Poulter speaking to staff and pupils at Claydon High School

Claydon High School have welcomed MP Dr Dan Poulter and Councillor Chris Chambers last week - Credit: Claydon High School

Pupils at Claydon High School have welcomed Suffolk politicians and asked their burning political questions.   

Pupils at Claydon High School welcomed MP Dr Dan Poulter and councillor Chris Chambers, who visited the school last week.

This was Dr Poulter’s first visit since the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.  

The School Council, made up of elected representatives from Years 8-11, asked both politicians questions about diversity in local and national government, funding for mental health support, their greatest achievements and regrets, and their advice to young people interested in a career in politics.  

Maéve Taylor headteacher at the school, said: “Dr Poulter and councillor Chambers took the time to answer our students’ questions in a lot of detail, sharing their insights and experiences with our young people.  

"This was a really useful opportunity for our students to hear first-hand about how local and national government works."

School Council member Ed, from Year 9, said: “We were also able to get valuable information about future careers in government.” 


Most Read

  1. 1 Farmfoods set to move in as Aldi confirms closure of store on Ipswich estate
  2. 2 Police want to trace man in connection with Waterfront sexual assault
  3. 3 Man and woman arrested after Ipswich stabbing
  1. 4 Man pulled into car before being beaten and robbed in Ipswich
  2. 5 Pair who hid murderer are among trio jailed for running drug syndicate
  3. 6 70-year-old woman arrested in connection with human trafficking offences
  4. 7 Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast
  5. 8 Work finally starts on the Ipswich Garden Suburb after decades of debate
  6. 9 Could Ipswich Debenhams become hub for health and leisure?
  7. 10 Life sentence for Hartshorne-Jones who shot wife dead at home
Education News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emma Collingridge celebrating her beauty pageant win

Beauty

'An absolute honour' –Ipswich woman crowned Miss Universe Great Britain

Charlotte Moore

person
Face coverings will soon be mandatory in shops from Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Ipswich's Covid infection rate now the highest in England

Timothy Bradford

person
The Walk in Ipswich town centre has been sealed off by police

Suffolk Live

62-year-old arrested following incident in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
An Ipswich chef was left with life-changing injuries and no career after losing an arm in a motorbike accident

A14

'I'm very lucky' – Ipswich biker-chef lost arm and hand in A14 crash

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon