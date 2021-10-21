Claydon High School pupils welcome Suffolk politicians
- Credit: Claydon High School
Pupils at Claydon High School have welcomed Suffolk politicians and asked their burning political questions.
Pupils at Claydon High School welcomed MP Dr Dan Poulter and councillor Chris Chambers, who visited the school last week.
This was Dr Poulter’s first visit since the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.
The School Council, made up of elected representatives from Years 8-11, asked both politicians questions about diversity in local and national government, funding for mental health support, their greatest achievements and regrets, and their advice to young people interested in a career in politics.
Maéve Taylor headteacher at the school, said: “Dr Poulter and councillor Chambers took the time to answer our students’ questions in a lot of detail, sharing their insights and experiences with our young people.
"This was a really useful opportunity for our students to hear first-hand about how local and national government works."
School Council member Ed, from Year 9, said: “We were also able to get valuable information about future careers in government.”
Most Read
- 1 Farmfoods set to move in as Aldi confirms closure of store on Ipswich estate
- 2 Police want to trace man in connection with Waterfront sexual assault
- 3 Man and woman arrested after Ipswich stabbing
- 4 Man pulled into car before being beaten and robbed in Ipswich
- 5 Pair who hid murderer are among trio jailed for running drug syndicate
- 6 70-year-old woman arrested in connection with human trafficking offences
- 7 Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast
- 8 Work finally starts on the Ipswich Garden Suburb after decades of debate
- 9 Could Ipswich Debenhams become hub for health and leisure?
- 10 Life sentence for Hartshorne-Jones who shot wife dead at home