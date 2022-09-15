'Best day ever' for pupils as new school library opens

Children from the Cliff Lane Primary School's Learning Council enjoying the school's new library. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A primary school in Ipswich has opened its new library, with one child describing it as "the best day ever".

On September 14, Cliff Lane Primary School in Ipswich unveiled its new library, 'The Burrow'.

The official opening of the library was carried out by the school's headteacher, Carrie Broom, who has been keen to develop a dedicated library space since taking over as head last year.

She said: "We have always had a wide selection of books in school, however, these have previously been distributed across the school in classrooms and corridors rather than having one specific space.

"Whilst each class still has their own book corners with a selection of books, we're keen that The Burrow will become the hub of our school.

"I myself have a real passion for reading and truly believe that every child should be taught and have the ability to read before they leave Primary School."

Cliff Lane Primary has a good relationship with Dial Lane Books in Ipswich, regularly ordering from the local, independent book store.

Andrew Marsh, owner of Dial Lane Books, also donated £100 worth of books to the new library.

Also in the library, is a tepee for children to chill out and read, and lots of new books.

The new teepee in the library - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Cliff Lane's deputy headteacher, Chelsey King, said: "It was really quite magical.

"I think because of the anticipation due to it being boarded up for so long, and the signs on it saying 'don't enter, something exciting is coming', the children were really excited about it, a real buzz.

"There's something really lovely about a library, and I think with us not having had one for a little while, we had maybe forgotten just how wonderful it is."

Some students at the school were able to leave some comments after being among the first to walk into the new library.

One Year 6 pupil said: "I like that there's so much choice in here".

A Year 5 pupil said: "My favourite part is the tepee because it's an extra place to chill", with another saying: "I like that we can scan the books in and out ourselves."

Among those first in, was a Year 2 child who said: "Oh wow - I love it", and a Year 1 pupil, who said that it was "the best day ever."

