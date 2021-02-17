School cooks up a treat with lockdown baking contest

Published: 11:00 AM February 17, 2021

Left to right, Alfie, Imogen and Freddie complete the cheese straws challenge in the Great Cliff Lane Bake Off - Credit: Cliff Lane Primary School

Star bakers have been showing off their culinary skills in their home kitchens - thanks to a school contest to keep them entertained during lockdown.

Cliff Lane Primary School sets children a baking challenge each week, with youngsters judged on their presentation, creativity in changing the recipe and - perhaps most importantly - if they enjoyed eating them.

Oliwia and Maja were named as 'star bakers' for the fifth challenge, Terrific Truffles - Credit: Cliff Lane Primary School

Winners in the Great Cliff Lane Bake Off are awarded the mantle of "star baker" with a certificate and baking-related prize, the challenges so far including Mini Muffin Mania, Terrific Truffles and Fruity Pizzas.

Overall winners will be crowned in the coming weeks of the competition, which is optional for young people to join.

Reuben's fruity pizzas won him a 'star baker' prize in Cliff Lane Primary School's contest - Credit: Cliff Lane Primary School

Teaching assistant Chrissi Hancock, who runs the contest, said: "The challenges are to provide something for all children to be able to join in with regardless of their age or academic abilities, and to give them a nutritious treat at the end.

"It's been lovely seeing lots of the children work together with their older or younger siblings getting creative in the kitchen.

Focaccia Fun was one of the challenges in the Great Cliff Lane Bake Off - Credit: Cliff Lane Primary School

"We've had a lot of positive feedback from the children in different year groups. It's something everyone can get involved in."

She added that it had brought families together,

Oliver won 'star baker' for the mini muffin mania challenge - Credit: Cliff Lane Primary School

Cliff Lane Primary - which has been able to offer many children laptops to bridge the "digital divide" seen by many schools in the first lockdown - has also run a number of other sessions to keep learning at home interesting, including loaning ukuleles for music lessons at home.

It has also launched a new gardening club to encourage children to maximise their time outside during lockdown.

Teaching assistant Chrissi Hancock has run the contest at Cliff Lane Primary School in Ipswich - Credit: Cliff Lane Primary School

So far, the club has built bug hotels, created pine cone bonsai trees and prepared sweet potato slips to grow sweet potatoes inside.

"Cliff Lane Primary is proud to be able to offer all children as many opportunities as possible during remote learning to bring the children together in as many ways as we can," said Miss Hancock.

Winners of challenges are given 'star baker' awards - Credit: Cliff Lane Primary School



