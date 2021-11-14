'Fantastic' green equipment gets Copdock and Bentley schoolchildren outdoors

Copdock and Bentley Primary Schools have been getting their children to love the outdoors thanks to a grant.

The schools bought den building equipment, learn and playsets, natural build sets and digital microscopes by using a local school nature grant from the People's Postcode Lottery.

Heidi Cross, deputy head at Copdock Primary School, said the "fantastic" grant is brilliant for the two small village schools, which have limited funds.

Kids making outdoor dens in woods near Copdock. - Credit: Jo Austin

She added: "Our children have a great awareness of responsibilities especially within our environment and are keen to support healthier living. We have a very committed staff and parent community and we are keen to continue the development of such opportunities especially for our children with SEND who get so much out of learning outdoors.

"The equipment will support staff to embed outdoor learning more regularly into their class planning and this is coupled with the staff training in making full use of outdoor learning which has ignited enthusiasm and promoted active engagement of both pupils and staff."