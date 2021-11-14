News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

'Fantastic' green equipment gets Copdock and Bentley schoolchildren outdoors

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:00 PM November 14, 2021
Copdock schoolchildren loving the outdoors in Suffolk

Copdock schoolchildren loving the outdoors in Suffolk - Credit: Jo Austin

Copdock and Bentley Primary Schools have been getting their children to love the outdoors thanks to a grant. 

The schools bought den building equipment, learn and playsets, natural build sets and digital microscopes by using a local school nature grant from the People's Postcode Lottery. 

Heidi Cross, deputy head at Copdock Primary School, said the "fantastic" grant is brilliant for the two small village schools, which have limited funds.

Copdock schoolchildren loving the outdoors in Suffolk

Kids making outdoor dens in woods near Copdock. - Credit: Jo Austin

She added: "Our children have a great awareness of responsibilities especially within our environment and are keen to support healthier living. We have a very committed staff and parent community and we are keen to continue the development of such opportunities especially for our children with SEND who get so much out of learning outdoors.

"The equipment will support staff to embed outdoor learning more regularly into their class planning and this is coupled with the staff training in making full use of outdoor learning which has ignited enthusiasm and promoted active engagement of both pupils and staff."

You may also want to watch:

Copdock
Education News
Ipswich News
Shotley Peninsular News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Steve Kay, Oliver Kay and Arron Fairley. Family run business Kay fruit and veg shop in Ipswich have

Food and Drink

'Re-energised' Ipswich shopping parades helps family firm expand

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Police stock image. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk Live News

Taxi driver left with serious head injury after attack in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Shop shelves have been left empty as the crisp crisis is felt in Ipswich

Retail

What is causing the shortage of crisps in Ipswich's shops?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The attack happened in Upper Brook Street in Ipswich town centre (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BR

Suffolk Live News

Man punched and threatened after burglar breaks into Ipswich home

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon