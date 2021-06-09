School in Ipswich builds archive of its 'proud' 80-year history

Published: 3:17 PM June 9, 2021 Updated: 3:20 PM June 9, 2021

Copleston High School principal Andy Green handing over key archives and photographs to Bridget Hanley, chief archivist at The Hold - Credit: Copleston High School

One of Ipswich's best-loved and most historic schools has created a fascinating record of its proud 80-year history.

Copleston High School assembled the array of material - including original plans of the school in 1939, sporting records and items donated by former staff and students - as part of its alumni archives.

The collection was put together to celebrate Copleston's move from its old site, where generations of Ipswich children were taught, to a modern new in Foxhall Road last year.

Copleston has a long history of teaching generations of students. Here, a careers exhibition takes place in July 1988

The items have been given the The Hold, Suffolk's official archives - and volunteers from Copleston Sixth Form and the school's history department will now work with staff at the centre to catalogue and develop the resources.

Former staff and students will also help put together a programme of alumni events in 2022 at The Hold's lecture theatre to allow people to reminisce about their time at school.

This picture, from 1988, shows Copleston children bringing their favourite headwear to school - Credit: JAMIE NIBLOCK

It is hoped the resources will help future generations see how Copleston developed through the Second World War, to the millennium and beyond.

Copleston principal Andy Green said: “Copleston has a proud history in the town of Ipswich.

Copleston's gardening team, pictured in 1991 - Credit: Archive

"The sixth form students here at Copleston are very keen to work with The Hold to celebrate the key role Copleston has played in many generations, and how exciting the new resources at The Hold are in understanding our role at the heart of the community."

Bridget Hanley, chief archivist at The Hold, added: “We are excited to welcome Copleston Sixth Form students as volunteers working with our staff to archive and further develop the Copleston collection."

Copleston is one of Ipswich's largest schools, teaching about 1,800 young people.

While its old building served the town well over many years and held fond memories for many, the new, purpose-built site is equipped with latest technology to ensure young people have the very best facilities.

The new site, built with funding from the Department for Education, boasts new sports and drama studios along with science laboratories, as well as wider corridors and more open space.

Copleston moved into a new building last year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There is also a large school library and hi-tech IT suites.

Much of Copleston's old building has been demolished - Credit: Archant

While the majority of the old site has been demolished, some parts have been kept.