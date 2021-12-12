1,500 shoppers headed to Suffolk school Christmas fayre
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A total of 1,500 shoppers turned out for a school Christmas fayre in Suffolk.
The Royal Hospital School Christmas Fayre was brimming with 70 of Suffolk’s festive entrepreneurs.
The school's parents' association promised to give a 10% donation from the money raised by bookings at the fayre to the Suffolk Community Foundation.
Louise Collins Wakefield, chair of the RHS parents association, said: “As soon as we release the date of the event we are inundated with bookings as the fayre is renowned for its professional but festive and fun atmosphere.
"I’m in awe of the talent that exists in Suffolk. I ensure that we have a real mix of stalls so shoppers are treated to a range of products from festive items such as cards, crackers, sweets and decorations as well as unusual presents from the world of fashion, jewellery, beauty, home and art.
"Most of our stall holders are from the county, yet we do have one stall holder – Ideal Platters – that drives all the way from Dorset to be at the event as he always sells out of his platters”.
Aside from the shopping, there was also mulled wine, and sixth formers in inflatable Santa suits to direct the traffic.
Shoppers were also treated to entertainment from Stagecoach Ipswich and contemporary dances from Angela Rowe School of Dance and Roma.
Andrew Prince who designs jewellery for Downton Abbey and Dark Materials was another highlight.
Local artist Don Hawkley said: “I thoroughly enjoy this fayre, to my surprise people queue to get in the fayre to be the first at my stall before I sell out.
"This year I sold 10 ceramic Christmas Trees in the first 10 minutes. My trinket boxes that are adorned with a variety of animals such as sea horses and hares were also popular Christmas presents.”
The school hopes to hold its sixth fayre next year.