News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

1,500 shoppers headed to Suffolk school Christmas fayre

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM December 12, 2021
Festive Fayre at the Royal Hospital School. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Festive Fayre at the Royal Hospital School. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A total of 1,500 shoppers turned out for a school Christmas fayre in Suffolk. 

The Royal Hospital School Christmas Fayre was brimming with 70 of Suffolk’s festive entrepreneurs.

Danielle and Jamie Sutherland with their dog Major, enjoying a hot chocolate at the RHS Festive Fayr

Danielle and Jamie Sutherland with their dog Major, enjoying a hot chocolate at the RHS Festive Fayre. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The school's parents' association promised to give a 10% donation from the money raised by bookings at the fayre to the Suffolk Community Foundation.

Louise Collins Wakefield, chair of the RHS parents association, said: “As soon as we release the date of the event we are inundated with bookings as the fayre is renowned for its professional but festive and fun atmosphere.

Carol Hensley at the Festive Fayre at the Royal Hospital School. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Carol Hensley at the Festive Fayre at the Royal Hospital School. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I’m in awe of the talent that exists in Suffolk. I ensure that we have a real mix of stalls so shoppers are treated to a range of products from festive items such as cards, crackers, sweets and decorations as well as unusual presents from the world of fashion, jewellery, beauty, home and art.

"Most of our stall holders are from the county, yet we do have one stall holder – Ideal Platters – that drives all the way from Dorset to be at the event as he always sells out of his platters”.  

Festive Fayre at the Royal Hospital School. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Looking in the mirror at the Royal Hospital School Festive Fayre. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Aside from the shopping, there was also mulled wine, and sixth formers in inflatable Santa suits to direct the traffic.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich nightclubs search people's bags as spiking incidents increase
  2. 2 Ipswich's famous Christmas house light show is bigger and better than ever
  3. 3 Decision expected soon on amended plans for 139 homes and new £1.2m school
  1. 4 Covid: What could a potential Plan C look like?
  2. 5 'Heart-breaking' and 'a slippery mudbath' - traffic damages Hemingstone road
  3. 6 Mountain bike rider furious at latest dumping as fly-tipping doubles
  4. 7 Online Cardinal Medical Practice GP booking system 'praised'
  5. 8 'There is room for Zac in the Timpson family' - friendship of manager and child with autism
  6. 9 Jailed in Suffolk: These are the criminals locked up in Suffolk this week
  7. 10 Felixstowe man fined £200 for 'buttock offence'

Shoppers were also treated to entertainment from Stagecoach Ipswich and contemporary dances from Angela Rowe School of Dance and Roma.

Andrew Prince who designs jewellery for Downton Abbey and Dark Materials was another highlight. 

Festive Fayre at the Royal Hospital School. Jewellery designer Andrew Prince, who designed the jewe

Jewellery designer Andrew Prince, who designed the jewellery in Downtown Abbey. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Local artist Don Hawkley said: “I thoroughly enjoy this fayre, to my surprise people queue to get in the fayre to be the first at my stall before I sell out.

"This year I sold 10 ceramic Christmas Trees in the first 10 minutes. My trinket boxes that are adorned with a variety of animals such as sea horses and hares were also popular Christmas presents.”

The school hopes to hold its sixth fayre next year. 

Christmas
Retail
Food and Drink
Ipswich News
Shotley Peninsular News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Buses has cancelled services from Tower Ramparts station

Suffolk Live News

Buses in Ipswich cancelled as staff forced to self-isolate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Byron and Jerome Ingham stand against an industrial building for press shots

Music

Popular Ipswich rapping duo reach Number 1 in iTunes chart

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Care home worker jailed for using elderly man's bank card to pay BMW bill

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Nock, 33, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for two years. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man jailed for 'sustained' attack on victim

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon