Nursery in Felixstowe has grand opening ceremony 10 months on

Little JeM’s Catholic Nursery on Orwell Road in Felixstowe was finally able to have a grand opening ceremony last Friday. Pictured: Toby and Ivy - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A new nursery in Felixstowe is an organisation's first school that it has opened in England for more than 100 years.

Little JeM’s Catholic Nursery on Orwell Road is run by the Religious of Jesus et Maria, which is where it gets its distinctive name.

The order has schools in 28 countries, but this is the first to open in this country for over a century.

Children of all faiths are welcomed, although the nursery itself is “Catholic, Christian flavoured”, explained manager at Jesus and Maria, Carol Charles.

“In Felixstowe, there is a real need for parents to have an outside of hours nursery, not just a 9 to 12,” said Carol.

“During Covid, the very successful nursery which was there before closed, so the Religious of Jesus and Mary decided that we would produce a nursery with a zero-carbon footprint to support our local town.”

The ceremony was attended by Felixstowe Town Mayor, Sharon Harkin. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ivy, Anouk and Mia are some of the children who enjoy coming to Little JeM's. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The nursery works hard to keep a zero-carbon footprint. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Those at the order have worked hard to fund this project, with Provincial Superior Sister Helen Mary Hague and Superior Sister Joan Hunter working tirelessly to make the dream of setting up the nursery a reality.

The nursery began with just four children in January, but has now grown to 22, all aged two to five.

Some parents pay fees, while others have fees paid through early years grants.

“We have a lot of space, as the convent has a lot of grounds attached to it,” explained Carol.

“We’re looking to set up a forest school and garden planting, and commune with nature a little more.”

She explained that the nursery is located in the same building as the convent in 63 Orwell Road, but it has its own designated area.

The nursery welcomes children of all faiths, but has a Christian, Catholic flavour. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The nursery has been open since January. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A priest blessing the nursery at its grand opening ceremony. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The convent itself is 115 years old, having celebrated its century in 2007.

Caring for the planet is a lesson the nursery is particularly keen to impart, for the nursery aims to keep its carbon footprint at zero, having been built using mostly natural materials and using heat source pumps.

“The children have just finished a whole week on recycling, and how to be kinder to the earth,” said Carol.

Currently, the nursery is open from 7.30am until 5pm during term-time, although Carol said that in the future, this may extend to half terms as well.

The nursery was finally able to celebrate with a grand opening ceremony on Friday, October 7, as Covid had prevented this from happening before.

The nursery's opening was attended by many people in the community, including Felixstowe Town Mayor Sharon Harkin. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Little JeM Nursery has been running since January. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jayden playing with Alison Hillman, the nursery manager. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Elijah playing at the nursery. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ivy playing at the nursery. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

