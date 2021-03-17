Youngsters bid to bring smiles to community's most isolated
Pupils in Felixstowe are hoping to reach some of the town's most isolated residents with a new project.
Every student at The Federation of Fairfield Infant and Colneis Junior Schools will be corresponding with a resident who may have been left feeling isolated due to coronavirus restrictions.
Funding for the project, known as Community Connections, has come from East Suffolk Council.
Linking with Felixstowe Helping Hands, another locally run initiative that was established to assist the people of Felixstowe whilst in isolation, all 653 pupils will either write a letter, or for those younger children who are still learning to write, draw a picture, in the hopes that they can bring a smile to someone’s day.
Executive headteacher Mark Girling said: "We are so pleased to have been awarded the grant which will enable us to link with those in our local community who have been isolated over the past year.
"One of our school core values is compassion, so by participating in the Community Connections project we are able to teach the children how compassion for others can be displayed in a practical way.
"We hope that the connections we make with the wider community will be of benefit to both the recipients of the letters and to our pupils, and we are looking forward to nurturing the links that we make."
Speaking on behalf of Felixstowe Helping Hands, Darren Aitchison said: "Felixstowe Helping Hands are really excited about the Community Connections project, we feel that receiving a letter or picture from one of the pupils will be a real boost for the isolated and lonely people of Felixstowe and surrounding villages.
"The inter-generational aspect of the project is really important, we have already had some very touching stories from the Social Befriending service we provide and we expect that this will provide even more.
"We have a great community in Felixstowe and projects like this can only improve this further. I would like to thank Fairfield and Colneis for all the hard work they have put in to bringing this project to fruition."
The children will write their first letters in time for the Easter break and will plan to write again during the summer term.