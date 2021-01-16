School in Ipswich adds new class - after plea from 'little hero' Dante, 8

Published: 8:00 AM January 16, 2021

Dante Ambrose said he was very happy to be staying as a First Base Ipswich Academy pupil - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A school in Ipswich is expanding to teach a new Year 3 class - after an impassioned email from "little hero" Dante Ambrose persuaded staff to add a new year group.

Dante was due to move on to a new school after a couple of years at First Base Ipswich Academy, a special school for young people in Years 1 and 2 with additional needs.

Dante Ambrose wants more Year 3 children to join him in his new class at First Base Ipswich Academy - Credit: Charlotte Bond

But the bright youngster loved going to First Base so much that he wanted to stay.

So the eight-year-old emailed Angela Ransby, chief executive of the Raedwald Trust - which runs the school - urging her to add a Year 3 class.

“I really wanted to stay at First Base because all the adults help you but it only has Year 1 and 2 children," said Dante.

You may also want to watch:

“I have met Angela before and she is very nice, so I sent her an email asking if we could have a Year 3 class at First Base.

"We had a meeting on the computer to talk about it and she said yes.

“I am very happy to be staying at First Base. I want some more Year 3 children to come. It will be so fun.”

Mrs Ransby said she did not take much persuading to add a new class, which will be called the Awesome Apes.

Dante, who has sensory sensitivities which means he can struggle to process information, has even had a hand in the new curriculum - which includes learning how to make chocolate.

“Dante is one my favourite people," Mrs Ransby said.

"He showed wonderful initiative to contact me and made a very strong case. He is a little hero.

“It is so important that when our young people have the confidence to speak up they have their voices heard.

Dante Ambrose, from First Base Ipswich Academy, has started a new class called the Amazing Apes - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“In this instance Dante had the courage to ask for what he wanted and was able to make a difference and influence his surroundings. That is a very powerful lesson to learn.”

Dante’s mother Abbie, from Castle Hill in Ipswich, said: “I have a lot of praise for First Base Ipswich, they have done so well with him, when he’s there he is so settled.

“He will always have specific needs and require additional support but First Base are incredible with him. He has done amazing work since he has been there.

Dante Ambrose is a pupil at First Base Ipswich Academy - Credit: Raedwald Trust

“They use what he is interested in to help him learn. I am so proud of him. When he knows what he wants he is very good at communicating it.”