First Class: The new faces at Ipswich schools in 2022

Chelmondiston C of E Primary School - Cygnet Class - Credit: Chelmondiston C of E Primary School

September is an exciting month for many children and parents as they start school for the first time.

To capture these moments, the Ipswich Star has with the help of schools in the area teamed up to bring you hundreds of smiley faces belonging to reception class children who began their education journey last month.

Bealing School in our First Class supplement. - Credit: Bealing School

Bentley CEVC Primary School - Wolves Class in our First Class supplement. - Credit: Bentley CEVC

Bildeston Primary School - Wolves Class in our First Class supplement. - Credit: Bildeston Primary School

Bosmere Primary School - Oak Class - Credit: Bosmere Primary School

Britannia Primary School - Koala Class - Credit: Jo Masters

Britannia Primary School - Platypus Class - Credit: Jo Masters

Britannia Primary School - Wombat Class - Credit: Jo Masters

Bucklesham Primary School - Willow Class - Credit: Bucklesham Primary School

We would like to wish all the children featured in this year's First Class supplement a wonderful school year and the best of luck in the future.

Hillside Primary School and Nursery - Ladybird Class - Credit: Hillside Primary School and Nursery

Holbrook Primary School - Credit: Holbrook Primary School

Kingsfleet Primary School - Credit: Kingsfleet Primary School

Martlesham Primary Academy - Small Blues - Credit: Martlesham Primary Academy

Morland C of E Primary School - Miss Delves' Class - Credit: Morland C of E Primary School

Morland C of E Primary School - Mrs LeSage's Class - Credit: Morland C of E Primary School

Nacton C of E Primary School - Tigers Class - Credit: Nacton C of E Primary School

Otley Primary School - Credit: Otley Primary School

Ranelagh Primary School - Squirrels Class - Credit: Ranelagh Primary School

SET Felix Primary School - Acorn Class - Credit: SET Felix Primary School

Shotley Community Primary School - Credit: Shotley Community Primary School

Sprites Primary Academy - Bee Class - Credit: Sprites Primary Academy

Sprites Primary Academy - Butterfly Class - Credit: Sprites Primary Academy

St Helen's Primary School - Credit: St Helen's Primary School

We would also like to extend our thanks to the schools for submitting these photos; unless otherwise specified, all photo credits belong to the schools who submitted them. We hope you will enjoy looking through all the lovely photos.

St Mary's Catholic Primary School - Credit: St Mary's Catholic Primary School

St Matthew's C of E Primary School - Bumblebee Class - Credit: St Matthew's C of E Primary School

St Matthew's C of E Primary School - Ladybirds Class - Credit: St Matthew's C of E Primary School

St Pancras Catholic Primary School - Rainbows Class - Credit: St Pancras Catholic Primary School

Stutton C of E Primary School - Ducklings Class - Credit: Stutton C of E Primary School

Tattingstone CEVC Primary School - Ducklings - Credit: Rob Sam Brook Photograph

The Oaks Primary School - Credit: The Oaks Primary School

Thomas Wolsey Primary School - Credit: Thomas Wolsey Primary School

Trimley St Martin Primary School - Donaldson Class - Credit: Trimley St Martin Primary School

Whatfield CEVC Primary School - Acorn Class - Credit: Whatfield CEVC Primary School

Whitehouse Community Primary School - Puffins Class - Credit: Whitehouse Community Primary School

Whitehouse Community Primary School - Seahorses Class - Credit: Whitehouse Community Primary School

Whitehouse Community Primary School - Starfish Class - Credit: Whitehouse Community Primary School

Witnesham Primary School - Credit: Witnesham Primary School

Claydon Primary School - Robins - Credit: Claydon Primary School

Claydon Primary School - Wagtails - Credit: Claydon Primary School

Claydon Primary School - Wrens - Credit: Claydon Primary School

Get your supplement today in the Ipswich Star.

Copdock Primary School - Kittens Class - Credit: Copdock Primary School

Elmsett C of E Primary School - Hedgehogs Class - Credit: Elmsett C of E Primary School

Grange Community Primary School - Robins Class - Credit: Grange Community Primary School

Gusford Primary School - Butterflies Class - Credit: Gusford Primary School

Gusford Primary School - Ladybirds Class - Credit: Gusford Primary School

Halifax Primary School - Bluebirds - Credit: Halifax Primary School

Halifax Primary School - Robins - Credit: Halifax Primary School

Handford Hall Primary School - Class RC - Credit: Handford Hall Primary School

Handford Hall Primary School - Class RM - Credit: Handford Hall Primary School

Heath Primary School - Class RM - Credit: Heath Primary School -

Heath Primary School - Class RW - Credit: Heath Primary School

Hillside Primary School and Nursery - Butterfly Class - Credit: Hillside Primary School and Nursery



